Future plans of being her own boss at a real estate agency and the opportunity to meet and help people find a home are among the motivating factors that led Berlin Middle High School senior Jennifer Woodward to a semester-long internship at Badger Peabody & Smith Realty’s Berlin office.
The internship is a component of the Extended Learning Opportunities program that is open to juniors and seniors at the high school. Program coordinator Brynna Kelley helps students with their plans for the future and that includes partnering with local businesses so they can gain real life experience in a field in which they are interested. “Our program and the internships offer personalized learning and college and career readiness opportunities,” she says. “It becomes a transformative experience for the students.”
Badger Peabody and Smith Realty supports several community outreach initiatives in the areas of home, health and education, says Janet Nickerson, Managing Broker at the Berlin office, “so this was a very good fit for us when the high school contacted us about a possible internship.”
Nickerson cites her own experience as a teen and that of her kids in describing why the school to career program is so beneficial. “You have so many ideas of possible careers, from ballerina to scientist,” she says. “A program like this gives students the opportunity to solidify their interests and discover if they really want to pursue a career in a particular area. The internship is a great opportunity for Jen to learn about the real estate business and also benefits us because internships give us a pool of potential new agents we can recruit.”
Woodward’s semester-long internship runs from February through the end of the school year. She is at the real estate office for one-and-a-half hours five days a week. As part of her internship, she is journaling about her experience and must write a final project paper.
Since her internship began, she has had numerous opportunities to participate in many aspects of the real estate business. “I've learned how to do the paperwork that goes into listing and selling the properties, along with going out to meet clients, going to inspections, and sitting through closings,” she says. “All of the agents have been so welcoming, and they include me in everything they have been doing. It has been an amazing learning experience that I am so appreciative to be a part of.”
Woodward notes that she grew up moving quite a few times and all of the houses her family lived in needed renovations. “My dad would do the work himself. With those experiences I became very fascinated with the process of buying, renovating and selling properties.”
Once she graduates, Woodward plans to get her real estate license by the end of the summer and “hopefully continue working with Badger Peabody & Smith Realty. Eventually, I would love to create my own home renovation business while continuing to be an agent,” she says.
Based on her experience, Woodward recommends that all students spend at least half a semester doing an internship in a field they are interested in.
“An internship is a great way to help students decide what career path they want to go into after graduation,” she notes. “My internship is for the whole semester and in the few weeks I have been at Badger Peabody & Smith Realty so far, I have gained so much knowledge about real estate. I can’t thank them enough for this opportunity.”
