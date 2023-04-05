NORTH WOODSTOCK — The White Mountains Attractions Association announced the launch of its new strategic plan and key initiatives, as well as an scholarship program in honor of beloved late employee White Mountain Mikey (Michael Duprey).
White Mountains Attractions’ strategic plan will serve as a framework for the organization’s marketing, public outreach, and advocacy efforts for the next five years.
Charyl Reardon, president of White Mountains Attractions, underlined its importance in a recent statement. She said: “Two hundred years ago, railroads brought the first visitors; a century ago, automobiles brought greater flexibility to travel. The global pandemic has again changed the habits of those who come here and why, affecting everything from housing and workforce to the impact on our natural resources and communities. It is important for us to have a renewed roadmap to help guide our course in making the White Mountains a more viable place for people to live and visit.”
Over the next five years, White Mountains Attractions seeks to invest in data and resources, develop a visitor profile survey and expand its marketing tactics to better enhance and inform the visitor experience.
These initiatives will run in tandem with the organization’s resident sentiment survey and efforts to operate as a resource needed for the destination to continue to thrive and grow.
Reardon said, “The strategic plan incorporates not only the White Mountains as a world-class destination, but the importance of building relationships within the communities.”
She added, “We can’t be a destination without the businesses and residents who have worked hard for many years to make this a place where people want to come. We need to continue to make sure the reasons why people live and visit here are sustainable for all to experience.”
White Mountains Attractions’ plans for 2023 and beyond also include the White Mountain Mikey “Living the Tourism Dream” Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship program, created in honor of longtime White Mountains Attractions employee Mike Duprey, will be available to up to 20 graduating high school seniors across the White Mountains region.
Duprey worked for White Mountains Attractions for over 40 years up until his passing in September of 2021. He was affectionately dubbed “White Mountain Mikey” and was renowned across the state for his unbridled enthusiasm, as well as his infectious belief in the transformative power of tourism on local economies and livelihoods. Scholarship applicants should share this same passion for New Hampshire tourism and hospitality and be planning to pursue a career in the industry.
Candidates interested in applying for the White Mountain Mikey “Living the Tourism Dream Memorial Scholarship” are urged to contact Charyl Reardon, president of the White Mountains Attractions Association and the White Mountains Attractions Foundation, at charyl@visitwhitemountains.com. Applications close May 1.
White Mountains Attractions Association is the official marketing organization for businesses in the White Mountains Region, with more than 400 member businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.