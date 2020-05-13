WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Representatives Annie Kuster (NH-02) and Chris Pappas (NH-01) announced that New Hampshire will receive $6,052,440 in federal grants established under the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that was passed by Congress and signed into law. Specifically, $4,679,946 was awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program to the state, and $1,372,494 will be distributed through the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Community Services Block Grant program to New Hampshire’s five Community Action Agencies. Those agencies are: Community Action Program Belknap-Merrimack Counties, Inc., Community Action Partnership of Strafford Country, Southwestern Community Services, Inc., Southern New Hampshire Services, Inc. and the Tri-Country Community Action Program.
Both the CDBG and CSBG programs will be used to address the impacts of the unemployment and economic disruption caused by COVID-19 in New Hampshire on vulnerable Granite Staters, such as through increased support for affordable housing, emergency food assistance and health care services.
“The impact of this crisis has been especially hard on the most vulnerable members of our society. Federal support through the CARES Act has been a lifeline for many who need assistance during this unprecedented time,” said Shaheen. “I’m glad this funding will go towards food, health care, housing assistance and other vital services to those who need it most. As the situation continues to evolve, I’m committed to securing the resources New Hampshire needs to get through the COVID-19 crisis.”
“This significant federal funding will provide much-needed support and resources to some of New Hampshire’s most vulnerable citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hassan. “As this crisis puts an unprecedented economic and psychological strain on Granite Staters and all Americans, I will continue working with the rest of the New Hampshire Congressional Delegation to secure additional federal funding to help hard-working families and businesses get through this challenging time.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a tremendous economic toll on our local economy, putting people out of work and making it difficult for families to meet their essential needs,” said Kuster. “This CARES Act funding will help ease the economic burden on vulnerable Granite Staters, aiding in the recovery of our communities from this crisis. I will continue working to ensure New Hampshire communities have the support and resources they need to get through this public health emergency.”
This funding is in addition to the congressional delegation’s efforts to address New Hampshire’s local needs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including more than $6.7 million in heating assistance for low-income families and seniors, $15.2 million for New Hampshire's airports to support them during the COVID-19 crisis, $3.26 million to support affordable housing and $2 million to help Granite Staters living with mental health and substance use disorders. In addition, $11.7 million was awarded by HUD to assist New Hampshire’s vulnerable homeless population and other local needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Hampshire also received $4.9 million in initial funding to help the state prepare for COVID-19, which was provided by the first bipartisan coronavirus response bill.
