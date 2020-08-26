CONCORD — The New Hampshire Employment Security Department released the following unemployment statistics for the month of July.
The state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July was 8.1 percent, reflecting the impact on unemployment due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it. This was a decrease of 1.1 percentage points from the June rate, which decreased to 9.2 percent after revision.
The July 2019 seasonally adjusted rate was 2.6 percent. Seasonally adjusted estimates for July 2020 placed the number of employed residents at 676,040, an increase of 18,670 from the previous month and a decrease of 78,780 from July 2019.
The number of unemployed residents decreased by 7,360 over-the-month to 59,290. This was 39,490 more unemployed than in July 2019.
From June to July 2020, the total labor force increased by 11,310 to 735,330. This was a decrease of 39,290 from July 2019. The unadjusted July 2020 unemployment rate for New Hampshire was 7.9 percent, a decrease of 1.2 percentage points from the June rate, which decreased to 9.1 percent after revision. The July 2019 unadjusted rate was 2.5 percent.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July 2020 was 10.2 percent, a decrease of 0.9 percentage points from the June rate, and an increase of 6.5 percentage points from the July 2019 rate. The national unadjusted rate for July 2020 was 10.5 percent, a decrease of 0.7 percentage points from the June rate, and an increase of 6.5 percentage points from the July 2019 rate.
State non-farm employment estimates are available on the department’s web site at nhes.nh.gov/elmi. Local area unemployment rates are expected to be available on Thursday, Aug. 27.
All monthly data will continue to be published in the monthly newsletter New Hampshire Economic Conditions.
