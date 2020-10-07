CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ Division of Forests and Lands has released the draft of the 2020 New Hampshire State Forest Action Plan and is seeking public review and comment through Oct. 15.
The 10-year strategic plan for New Hampshire's forests provides long‐term, comprehensive and coordinated strategies for addressing the challenges and opportunities facing New Hampshire's forests today.
It addresses the three national priorities identified by the U.S. Forest Service:
• Conserve and manage working forest landscapes for multiple values and uses.
• Protect forests from threats.
• Enhance public benefits from trees and forests.
New Hampshire’s plan builds on these priorities and identifies a suite of 42 recommended strategies and 159 associated actions to address issues, opportunities and program priorities, regardless of ownership.
"Developing the state's Forest Action Plan provides an opportunity for the department and the forestry community to assess our priorities for managing and protecting New Hampshire's forests for the future," said Sarah Stewart, commissioner of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
"Having healthy and productive forests benefits every one of us, and I encourage New Hampshire residents to review the plan and provide feedback to ensure all voices are heard in this process."
While the federal Cooperative Forestry Assistance Act, as amended in 2008, requires each state forestry agency to develop a State Forest Action Plan, New Hampshire has a long history of collaborative forest planning, beginning in 1952. The 2020 plan will be New Hampshire’s sixth statewide forest resources plan.
The draft plan is posted on the Forests and Lands’ website, nh.gov/nhdfl. Comments may be directed to: Susan Francher, Planning and Community Forestry administrator, 172 Pembroke Road, Concord, NH 03301 or susan.francher@dncr.nh.gov.
The final New Hampshire State Forest Action Plan is due in December 2020.
Part of the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the Division of Forests and Lands protects and promotes the value provided by trees, forests and natural communities. For more information about the Division of Forests and Lands, go to nh.gov/nhdfl or call (603) 271-2214.
