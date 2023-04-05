NORTH CONWAY — It’s hard to believe that Spring is finally here, especially considering there is still so much snow on the ground and in the mountains. I’ve lived in New England long enough to know that even though it doesn’t seem like it, the snow really will melt (eventually) and when it does, mud season begins in full-force. After being cooped up inside all winter long, I relish the early spring days where the sun feels so bright and fresh, all I want to do is sit outside and enjoy it.

Of course, each time “False Spring” comes around, I do just that and in the midst of my sun-basking, I will begin to look around and notice how decimated and decrepit my lawn and gardens look from the harsh winter. The plants I didn’t cut back in the fall are broken and jagged at their stems, looking so sad and gray and bare. There is always gravel and random litter pushed into the lawn from the snowplows. The mud is, well, mud — and it’s everywhere. The melting of the snow is a short-lived celebration as it’s always followed up by the letdown of the nakedness of the lawn and everything on it that had been hidden for the past six months.

