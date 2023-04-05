NORTH CONWAY — It’s hard to believe that Spring is finally here, especially considering there is still so much snow on the ground and in the mountains. I’ve lived in New England long enough to know that even though it doesn’t seem like it, the snow really will melt (eventually) and when it does, mud season begins in full-force. After being cooped up inside all winter long, I relish the early spring days where the sun feels so bright and fresh, all I want to do is sit outside and enjoy it.
Of course, each time “False Spring” comes around, I do just that and in the midst of my sun-basking, I will begin to look around and notice how decimated and decrepit my lawn and gardens look from the harsh winter. The plants I didn’t cut back in the fall are broken and jagged at their stems, looking so sad and gray and bare. There is always gravel and random litter pushed into the lawn from the snowplows. The mud is, well, mud — and it’s everywhere. The melting of the snow is a short-lived celebration as it’s always followed up by the letdown of the nakedness of the lawn and everything on it that had been hidden for the past six months.
As you may remember, I’m not much of a DIY-er. Well, I’m not much of a yard work kind of gal, either. Thankfully, there are people much more willing and equipped to deal with all of those things. Although it will still be a few weeks before the ground is fully thawed and dried out, I feel it’s best to start planning now for home and yard projects that can be tackled post-mud season, especially if you need to hire help for some of it.
All New Englanders love to joke about mud season, but with it can come challenges and tasks that require homeowners’ attention and time. Some older homes with basements have sump pumps that should be serviced regularly, and well-before the ground thaws. Creating a list of spring project priorities can help you stay on track.
“It’s also wise to be on top of scheduling maintenance and repairs for lawn mowers and weed whackers, or contacting a local lawn care professional to make sure you are added to their list for spring cleanups,” added Badger Peabody & Smith Agent Jenn Woodward.
Luckily, springtime tends to creep in slowly and winter lingers for longer than is welcome, making for plenty of time to stay on top of these projects and put a solid plan in place. Now, if I could just kick this horrible procrastination habit of mine and take my own advice, I’d have the most beautiful lawn and garden in the North Country! Maybe next year.
Paige O. Roberts has a degree in creative writing from Southern New Hampshire University. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in “The Henniker Review,” “Sidereal Magazine,” “Rejection Letters,’ and “Cypress.” She has been nominated for a Best of the Net and Pushcart Prize. She lives in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
