CONWAY — Living my whole life as a New Englander has taught me many valuable lessons, one is to never, ever trust the Weather Channel. When they say snow, I prepare for rain. When they call for clear skies, I expect some clouds. When they say it will be chilly, I know it will be way below freezing.

Every once in a great while, though, they get it right. So this past December when they warned us with doom and gloom of a very windy and rainy storm headed our way over the holidays, followed by near-zero temperatures, I ignored the hype and went about my life without any preparation. I didn’t buy candles, stock up on any extra water, no headlamps — nothing. Just went with it like the weather-untrusting New Englander I am. 

