One of my all-time favorite books is “Maid” by Stephanie Land. Before it became a best-selling memoir and a Netflix series, it was a collection of essays the author penned, chronicling her time as a single and poverty-stricken mother, trying to survive by working as a housekeeper. Ultimately, the essays (or some portion of them) earned her — in part — an acceptance letter to a college out of state, which eventually led her to a writing degree and her life as she now knows it as a best-selling author.
Besides the story being an interesting one and a gripping read, I appreciate the creativity of the format and organization of the book, and how she describes each house she cleaned, gives them their own identity, and shares the influence each had on her life and her journey.
I can relate so much to Land’s story, not necessarily in the sense of her desperate situation or why she cleaned houses, but I can connect to her time spent in those houses amongst other people’s things, somehow finding comfort and familiarity in a life that wasn’t hers.
I spent almost a decade as a house sitter. Certain homes felt more like home to me than my own at times, and I grew to love every house and pet I watched as if they were my own. In each house I had a favorite coffee mug, knew the best spots on the couch, which floor boards squeaked and faucets dripped. These houses and pets were important to me. They still are.
“Having someone you trust to keep an eye on your home while you’re away is so important, especially if you have pets that need watching as well,” adds Badger Peabody & Smith Agent Jeff Gagnon. He continues, “A security system is always a smart idea to monitor your home in general, but having someone physically stay in the house while you’re away provides an extra layer of security and it can give you peace of mind to know your house and belongings are being cared for and watched over.”
Making the choice a few years back to retire from house sitting was a hard one. I felt a deep connection and love for the animals and homes I cared for. In a weird (and almost selfish) kind of way, I worried what they would do without me. If not me, who was going to watch them when they needed watching? Would someone else be sitting on the back porch in the mornings, throwing the tennis ball amongst the morning dew?
I always respected the job; people’s pets and houses are precious and to be handled with care, treated like I would treat my own. Now from afar, I catch glimpses of the worlds I called “mine” for small snippets of time in updates on the Internet: floors refinished, worn-in couches put out on the side of the road, grieving at the loss of old dogs I cared for as puppies. I miss them, the dogs, cats and the houses. Even now, years later. And how could I not? They each touched and crafted a part of my own personal story. I like to think that one day they’ll become parts of chapters in my own memoir, sitting on a shelf in someone’s house, waiting to be read by the house sitter staying there for the week.
Paige O. Roberts works for Badger Peabody & Smith and has a degree in creative writing from Southern New Hampshire University. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in “The Henniker Review,” “Sidereal Magazine,” “Rejection Letters” and “Cypress.” She has been nominated for a Best of the Net and Pushcart Prize. She lives in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.