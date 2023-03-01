When you're house hunting in your current city or home state, you're in familiar territory. You know your way around and you have friends and family to point you in the right direction. But when you're looking for a home in another part of the country, you could be on your own. Or you could reach out to an agent for a trusted introduction to a real estate agent in the area you are moving to.
The idea of a cross-country or state-to-state move can leave you feeling anxious. You can't smooth out all of the complications, but your home search will go more smoothly if you're organized and follow these five tips.
Sell the home you have. If you already own a home, do your best to sell and close it before buying another one. Be prepared to invest your time and energy into successfully closing both transactions.
Get pre-approved for a mortgage. Before you begin your home search, check with a mortgage company or bank about mortgage pre-approval. If you have a home mortgage, talk to your current mortgage company. If not, check with a company that has an online presence or offices locally and in your future state. Mortgage companies want to see job consistency, creditworthiness, and the ability to pay. If your credit is in order and you're relocating due to a job transfer, you may have fewer approval difficulties.
Figure out what you want. You may not know the real estate market in your future home state, but you should know the kind of home you want. Start by making a list of requirements. Consider cost, style, neighborhood, school systems, commute time, and other features that are important to you. Check out your future state, city, and neighborhoods online to get an idea of what's available at your price.
Find a relocation specialist. A knowledgeable and experienced real estate agent specializing in nationwide relocation is your best resource. They will be your advocate in your new town and assist you through the process. Roland Turgeon of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty explains, “We’re affiliated with leading real estate companies of the world. This affiliation gives us the ability to help people locally and globally. We’ve had great success helping folks when they are purchasing or selling in other areas. We’re able to introduce them to a great agent so they have a trusted partner in finding their next home.”
Explore your future state. You can get some information online and from your agent, but it's important to see your new location in person. A visit puts your home search into context. When your agent discusses neighborhoods or local features, you'll have a better understanding of what they're talking about. If the perfect home becomes available before you relocate, you'll be in a better position to make a decision.
Buying a home becomes that much more challenging when you have to do it in a whole new state. The right real estate agent will help you find your footing in your new community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.