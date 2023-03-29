ST JOHNSBURY, Vt. —Since 1975, Northern Community Investment Corporation has beenasignificant contributor to economic development efforts throughout the northern counties of New Hampshire and Vermont with its direct and leveragedinvestmentsinbusinesses and communities totaling morethan $540,000,000.
Those 2,000 investments created and or preservedmore than 20,000 jobs inCarroll,Coos, and Grafton Counties and Vermont's Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans Counties.
NCIC Board Chair Ken Cargillsaid, "For the past48 years, NCIC has provided flexible lending solutions, technical assistance to businesses, and community development support throughout the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and the North Country of New Hampshire. We are proud of NCIC's work and the resulting community benefits. However, the economic landscape has shifted, and it may be time for another organization toexpand upon NCIC's mission."
The economic development world has changed dramatically in the last two decades.
The 2008 financial recession and the 2020 COVID epidemic disrupted NCIC's traditional business model. The rise of internet-based lending brought increased competition from a host of new players.
The low-interest rate environment of the past decade depressed earnings on loans that were the principal source of revenue supporting the NCIC's economic development activities and made it possible for NCIC to maintain a highly skilled staff to advance its mission.
Even though NCIC staff and board diligently pursued expanding lending opportunities and increasing innovative programs, NCIC's leadership concluded that the best waytobuild upon and preserve NCIC's good work is to consider combining resources with one or moresimilar organizations.
According to Peter Corey, NCIC president, "The goal of transferring NCIC's assets is to preserve the good work and mission ofNCIC throughanew organization. Every effort will be made to ensure that the businesses and communities we currently serve receive continuity of service during this transition."
There will be a special NCIC membership meeting onApril 19, at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge at 118 Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
The purpose istodiscuss and act upon a resolution to allow NCIC's board and management to transfer the assets and operations of Northern Community Investment Corporationtoone or more qualified successor organizations serving the northeast counties ofVermont and the northern counties of New Hampshire.
If NCIC's members approve, the planwould be for NCIC to transition its assets and services to one or more similar organizations.For more information, go to ncic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.