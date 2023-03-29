ST JOHNSBURY, Vt. — Since 1975, Northern Community Investment Corporation has been a significant contributor to economic development efforts throughout the northern counties of New Hampshire and Vermont with its direct and leveraged investments in businesses and communities totaling more than $540,000,000. 

Those 2,000 investments created and or preserved more than 20,000 jobs in Carroll, Coos, and Grafton Counties and Vermont's Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans Counties.

