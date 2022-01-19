PORTSMOUTH -- Northeast Credit Union is proud to be giving back to its community with a donation of $5,720 to Honor Flight New England, an organization dedicated to honoring veterans by providing trips to Washington D.C. to visit the war memorials built in their honor.
Each year through the month of November, Northeast CU members are invited to purchase Honor Flight stars in all branch locations in which all proceeds go directly to this wonderful organization. This year, Northeast CU members graciously donated $720 to Honor Flight New England. In addition to these sales, the credit union committed $5,000 to deliver a total of $5,720 toward honoring America’s most senior veterans.
“It is a privilege to show our gratitude and support to our courageous veterans,” said Chris Parker, President and CEO of Northeast Credit Union. “Providing them with these incredibly special trips to pay tribute and respect for their bravery is an honor for all of us at Northeast.”
To learn more about Honor Flight New England, and the incredible work they do, please visit honorflightnewengland.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.