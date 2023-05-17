MILAN — The Milan Old Home Days committee is looking for craft, home goods and farm producers to be a part of the Milan Old Home Days Market event on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Small businesses and food vendors are needed. Anyone who wants to participate in this crowd-drawing event should contact Courtney Stapleton at m.oldhomedays@gmail.com.  

