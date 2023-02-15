BERLIN — The sound of young children happily at play fills a room off the kitchen, where matching child-size light-colored tables and chairs in just the right height for toddlers and slightly older kids are neatly arranged.
At just-the-right height on a wall opposite the front entrance are cubbies for belongings and backpacks. Another door from the kitchen leads out to a backyard. Photos of the many children Jane LeBlanc and her staff at Kids Only Daycare at 1023 Main St. have nurtured over three decades form a mural on two adjacent walls.
The memories of the children and the activities they shared will remain in the hearts and minds of LeBlanc and her team as the day care closes for good on Friday.
In the circuitous path that many adults take in their working lives, LeBlanc’s earlier academic interests in archaeology and anthropology had her musing about studying those fields as a career.
She graduated from Concord High School and in the mid-1970s, from Plymouth State College as it was then known, majoring in French secondary education and elementary education. LeBlanc taught in the Berlin public school system in its bilingual program.
In 1980, she began taking care of kids in her home in Berlin, plus raising her own children with her husband. In 1989 the day care was launched out of her Main Street home. Staff was hired and children were enrolled. For many years, LeBlanc said, the day care took care of children aged 18 months and up. A decision was made to set 2 years old as the minimum age for care.
Over the 34 years the day care has been open, LeBlanc has greeted, encouraged, welcomed and instructed hundreds of kids, from toddlers to 12-year-olds.
She speaks fondly of the penny sale, a three-day event in July when for a penny, children can play games and purchase what strikes them as gold for the one-cent piece. LeBlanc describes the image of seeing youngsters bent over so far forward while fishing out a special item or penny from the pillowcase that holds their prized goods that they nearly disappear.
It is these memories of the children she taught and cared for and who are now adults that she will remember.
“I have kids of kids I’ve had, and they’re the ones I hated the most to tell,” she said about the Feb. 17 day care closure date.
“I put everything into it, it’s my business,” the youthful woman said. “I’m very proud of it.”
“I’m very, very thankful for all the people,” LeBlanc said.
LeBlanc, nearing 70, said the decision to step down from full-time work, especially from a career equally demanding and rewarding, bubbled up during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
From March 2020 to July 2020, the normal buzz of activity in the day care’s kitchen and adjoining rooms was silent. She could envision working less, perhaps even part-time, she said.
The pandemic remains with us, after three years with people and businesses coping. Health protections, such as wearing masks and receiving vaccines and boosters, have lessened the coronavirus’ impact.
Other realities emerged, as LeBlanc described.
“I think it really brought out the importance of early childhood care and early child care education,” she said.
Reactions from parents when she told them of the closure has been largely favorable.
“They’ve all been very supportive,” she said. “Some were surprised. They all understood as much as they hated to hear it.”
She told the children at the day care of the closure two to three weeks ago.
The trust that the children have had in LeBlanc and the feeling of safety and comfort established by she and her staff is special and enduring.
"They know it's their safe place, they're happy place," she said.
It's a trust and a joy that is to be respected.
"You've got to feel joy with life, the small things you encounter, for the families," said LeBlanc.
As February turns into March and the warmer months beckon, LeBlanc said she may travel to locations she has not yet seen or perhaps, return for another visit to places she and family and friends have been to.
In the Feb. 10-17 edition of the Kids Only newsletter, a paragraph near the end sums up the staff’s experience and reminds parents and other adults of the center’s closing:
“Being a part of your children’s lives has been a wonderful time for all of us, we will surely miss you all and wish you nothing but the best of luck with what’s to come for all of you! Much love >3”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.