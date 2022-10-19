Pam Sullivan.jpg

Pam Sullivan is the founder and owner of Sullivan Creative in Bethlehem. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BETHLEHEM — Resilience and reinvention are the watchwords that describe Pam Sullivan and her full-service marketing and advertising firm, Sullivan Creative, which celebrated its 35th anniversary on Oct. 18. 

“Through the years I’ve expanded and adapted my company to meet the changing needs of my clients,” says Sullivan, who began her business in 1987 in a rent-controlled apartment in Brookline, Mass. Today, she oversees her clients from the scenic White Mountains town of Bethlehem. 

