AHEAD dinner trio

From left: Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell; Barbara Ashley, a longtime member of AHEAD’s board of directors, and Mark MacDonald, also on AHEAD’s board are seen at the April 20 annual meeting in Whitefield. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)

WHITEFIELD — Amid the pleasant setting at the Mountain View Grand Resort in a large dining room with its spacious ceiling and the buzz of conversation, a serious topic was underway: housing in the North Country and affordable housing at that.

Approximately 125 people from the private and public sectors gathered April 20 for the annual AHEAD business and dinner meeting. An acronym for Affordable Housing Education and Development, the Littleton-based entity provides guidance and connections for those seeking permanent housing in rural communities.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.