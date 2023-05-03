WHITEFIELD — Amid the pleasant setting at the Mountain View Grand Resort in a large dining room with its spacious ceiling and the buzz of conversation, a serious topic was underway: housing in the North Country and affordable housing at that.
Approximately 125 people from the private and public sectors gathered April 20 for the annual AHEAD business and dinner meeting. An acronym for Affordable Housing Education and Development, the Littleton-based entity provides guidance and connections for those seeking permanent housing in rural communities.
Help finding a place to live and receiving the financial and budgeting education to succeed on one’s own once a home or apartment is found also is part of its mission. AHEAD is a partner with similar-minded agencies, such as NeighborWorks, UnitedWay, eHomeMoney and Homeownership the NeighborWorks Way. Details of AHEAD and its partners can be found on the website homesahead.org.
“To make sure we make a welcoming home to everyone who wants to move to the North Country,” said Harrison Kanzler, executive director of AHEAD and a former state representative, to the seated guests.
Doing so is a challenge, Kanzler said.
AHEAD is working on expanding its development pipeline, especially to fund and find “the missing middle housing,” he said. That’s the sector where people may be squeezed out of finding a place to live because either they earn too much money to qualify for low-income housing or don’t make enough money to pay for higher rents or a mortgage.
Revitalizing the rural downtown — in a small city or town — also is part of AHEAD’s mission.
Helping AHEAD with its mission is the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund. And, Kanzler noted the state’s Congressional delegation as “four pro-housing folks representing us in D.C.”
Taylor Caswell, Business and Economic Affairs commissioner, spoke of the housing severity and its impact on New Hampshire’s economic growth.
Caswell is the first commissioner of the BEA, an office to which Gov. Chris Sununu appointed him in 2017.
If we’re going to say this is the place — to stay to start a business, raise a family, “then we’ve got to have somewhere for you to live,” Caswell said.
“The state’s unemployment rate is 2.5 or 2.4 percent in an economy that continues to do well,” he said.
For each of the state’s 10 counties, there has been an increase or net migration in the number of people moving into New Hampshire, according to U.S. Census data. Caswell said it has been quite some time since “we’ve had that happen all over the state.”
The migration to New Hampshire is viewed by state leaders not only as people moving here to take jobs but also to help revitalize communities “with some new blood and ideas,” Caswell said.
This influx of people and new perspectives can benefit the state, he said, as it can be the start “to chart a path forward for so many of our rural communities.”
There is a near-zero housing vacancy rate in virtually all areas of the state, Caswell continued. That goes for a single-family home, a subsidized home, a multifamily home “to whatever the case might be.”
By 2030, at least another 60,000 housing units will be needed, said Caswell. The number could be even higher by that time if state population estimates change.
A bright spot on the horizon to help with new rental housing units has been the Invest NH program. In Berlin, for example, money from Invest NH is helping TKB Properties convert the former Brown Elementary School into about 20 apartments, some of which will be for workforce housing.
Kevin Lacasse, CEO of New England Family Housing and business partner Tim Coulombe, both of whom grew up and attended school in Berlin, are working on this project. The project is now seeking contractors to complete parts of the 100-plus-year-old school building’s renovation.
State Rep. Corinne Cascadden (D-Berlin), who regularly updates the Berlin city councilors with legislative activity at the Statehouse, did so regarding housing finance. Proposed in the governor’s budget, now working its way through the Legislature, is $15 million for Invest NH.
Cascadden said that sum also was included in HB2, which was approved in the House by voice vote on April 6. The legislation reads: “allowing grants to municipalities to further accelerate the approval and construction of workforce housing.”
District 1 Exec. Councilor Joseph Kenney (R-Wakefield) attended the April 20 AHEAD program. In an email after that meeting, he explained the details of Invest NH.
“Invest NH is a $100 million housing program to assist in the development of more units in the state of New Hampshire. The funding is broken down as follows: 1.) Capital Subsidy Program for the development of housing ($60 million); 2.) Municipal per unit grants program ($30 million); 3.) Municipal demolition grants ($5 million); and 4.) Municipal planning and zoning grants ($5 million). The Department of Business and Economic Affairs and NH Housing Authority will administer the above programs.
“If HB2 includes any additional funding in the Invest NH Fund and Program, the final capital contracts would go to the governor and (Executive) Council for approval unless the legislative language is put by the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority. Both the House and Senate will be in negotiations over the amount and language during the Committee of Conference later this May. Final budget action will be at the end of June.
“The initial Invest NH program is intended to develop close to 1500 (housing) units. If the Legislature is able to further fund the program, I can expect another 500 units to be added to the overall housing inventory for the state.
“I am excited that the governor and Legislature are enthusiastic about adding critical housing units to a state that desperately needs it. Housing along with child care and workforce continued to be in high demand. Affordable housing will allow for a younger workforce to live and work in New Hampshire, one of the most livable states in the country,” Kenney wrote.
Also at the April 20 dinner, several awards were presented, including to Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson for his department’s work as “Partner of the Year.” The “Homeowner of the Year” Award, selected by NeighborWorks of America, went to a woman who was unable to attend due to an injury.
Ben Frost received AHEAD’s 2023 Olivia Chase Beleau (OCB) Award. Frost is the deputy executive director and chief legal officer of New Hampshire Housing, a post he was promoted to in 2022. He also handles housing policy, planning and communications for the self-supporting public corporation as noted on its website, nhhfa.org.
Joseph “Joe” Cushing of Franconia received the 2023 Frederick W. Griffin Award, also known as “the Freddie.”
Attendees at the AHEAD’s business meeting and dinner included state Sen. Carrie Gendreau (R-Littleton) and Bill Gendreau; Chuck Henderson, a special assistant for policy and projects for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH); Benoit Lamontagne, the North Country industrial agent for the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs. Also, Paula Kinney, executive director of the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce, state Rep. Arnie Davis (R-Milan) and Stephanie Weiner, representing the office of U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.).
Beyond recognizing the people working in New Hampshire to increase the number of housing units and help people gain entry to the same, the annual AHEAD meeting also is a fundraiser. Leading this year’s auction was Barbara Ashley, formerly on AHEAD’s Board of Directors.
For those who wonder where exactly in New Hampshire is the North Country, she answered the question as she spoke behind the lectern: “Plymouth starts the North Country east to west and everything north of that to Canada.”
