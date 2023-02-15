BERLIN — The campground at Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin is one of two state campgrounds selected for expansion and infrastructure improvements with funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
For Jericho, the proposal would add a total of 25 new campsites at the park with a majority designed for recreational vehicles or RVs.
The state received $22.6 million in ARPA funding to make needed improvements to the park system’s aging infrastructure. The state allocated $7.7 million of the funding to improving its campgrounds.
In a letter to the Berlin City Council, Brian Wilson, director of the division of parks and recreation, said a campground feasibility study looked at six state campgrounds. He said the study evaluated campground infrastructure, opportunities to add new campsites and upgrading support facilities for visitors and to meet the demand for future camping experiences.
The campgrounds in the feasibility study were Jericho Mountain State Park, Mollidgewock State Park in Errol, Crawford Notch State Park, Pawtuckaway State Park in Nottingham, and two campgrounds at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown.
Wilson said cost estimating determined the $7.7 million budget for the project would not cover all of the proposed enhancements for the facilities. The study, performed by SE Group of Burlington, Vt., recommended focusing on upgrading Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin and Pawtuckaway State Park in southeast New Hampshire.
In selecting the Jericho and Pawtuckaway campgrounds for funding, Wilson said the two “will offer outdoor recreation opportunities that are not well represented at their campground or within the state park system and make important infrastructure improvements.”
Jericho park currently has 20 camping sites — five cabins, six tents, and nine recreational vehicle sites. The proposal would add six camping sites in the existing campground — three standard sites, two shelter sites and a double shelter site. Electricity will be added to the cabins as well as a dump station for RV users because the existing campground does not have sewer hook-ups.
The study also calls for adding a new RV camping area with 19 premium campsites with electric, water, sewer and sewer hook-ups. The new camping area would be adjacent to the all-terrain vehicle or ATV event area.
The study notes Jericho Park gets heavy use by RV owners and the RV campsites would be “a welcome addition.”
The estimated cost of the Jericho work is $2.95 million.
The study said that Jericho Park is described as “an ATV Utopia” with 80 miles of trails on the 7,400-acre park and access to 1,000 miles of connected trails throughout the North Country. The annual ATV festival attracts thousands to the park, and the study said there is a need for RV sites for visitors and vendors.
The study said the average five-year utilization rate for the existing campground at Jericho is over 60 percent and climbs to about 84 percent during the peak season. The heavy utilization rates, the study said, indicate a strong market for more camping sites.
While the division decided last fall to focus on campgrounds at Jericho and Pawtuckaway state parks, earlier this year it decided to retain some money to build a new park office and store at the Mollidgewock State Park campground on the Androscoggin River. The existing office is housed in an old trailer and the study said a new building “will improve the “curb appeal” with a higher quality aesthetic that one will expect to see at a New Hampshire State Park.”
Johanna Lyons, planning and development specialist for the Division of Parks and Recreation, said the next step is to go to the governor and Executive Council this month for approval of a design and engineering contract for the work.
In an email, Lyons said the design, engineering, and permitting work is expected to take about a year, allowing the state to go out for bids from contractors in early summer 2024. She said the hope is construction would get underway that fall.
Lyons said when the design work is 60 percent complete, the division plans to hold a public information hearing. But she said the public can view the plans and updates on the state parks and recreation’s webpage at nhstateparks.org/news-events/improving-state-parks/arpa-projects.
“We are receptive to receiving comments and questions at any time,” she said.
