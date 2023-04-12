cannon

Cannon Mountain in Franconia is seen Monday. Depending on the weather, it expects to stay open through the end of the weekend. (PAULA TRACY PHOTO)

FRANCONIA — New Hampshire’s ski resorts are wrapping up a season with revenues down from a typical year in some cases in the double digits.

The problem was of a lack of snow and good temperatures to make snow at the beginning of the season which kept visitors away, particularly in important vacation weeks.

