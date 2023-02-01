Crowds gather to watch as teams work on shaping their pillars at the 22nd annual N.H. Sanctioned & Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition at Great Glen Trails on Jan. 28. The three-day event included 13 teams from around New England. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Robert Orfant (center) of Conway smooths out the plumage on his team's peacock sculpture at the 22nd annual N.H. Sanctioned & Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition at Great Glen Trails on Jan. 28. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
A bear on the toilet, sculpted by the Chapin family of Windham, Maine, stands among the pillars at the 22nd annual NH Sanctioned & Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition at Great Glen Trails on Jan. 29. For more photos, see our slideshow under multimedia at conwaydailysun.com.(RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
A peacock, sculpted by Robert Orfant of Conway and Kathy Fraise of South Paris, Maine, stands among the pillars at the 22nd annual NH Sanctioned & Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition at Great Glen Trails on Jan. 29. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
GORHAM — A Mount Washington Valley team was one of the big winners in the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s 22nd annual N.H. Sanctioned and Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition at Great Glen Trails last weekend. The three-day contest set across the street from the Mt. Washington Auto Road attracted big crowds.
Thirteen teams from across New England competed. Competitors started Friday working on cylinders of snow provided by Eastern Green of Intervale. The creative sculptures remain on display outside Great Glen Trails’ base lodge.
With over 600 ballots turned in, “it was the most-ever People’s Choice ballots we have ever received,” said Kathleen Driscoll Flammia, executive director of the chamber. She said 150 kids took part in a scavenger hunt for heart-themed items.
Team Orfant/Fraise, featuring Robert Orfant of Conway and Kathy Fraise of South Paris, Maine, won the sanctioned N.H. competition with their peacock sculpture and will represent the Granite State at the Nationals in Lake Geneva, Wis., in 2024. Team captain Sandy Hall was in Florida.
Jeff and Jenna Odhner, a father-daughter team from Amherst, won the People’s Choice with their creation of a snow angel.
Tying for the invitational title were Pete and Patty Campbell of Meriden, Conn., who sculpted a pizza oven, and Brad and Evelyn Conant of West Haven, Conn., with “This Car Climbed Mount Washington.” The Campbells were assisted by son Adam Lloyd-Campbell and his girlfriend, Keisha Pollard.
The People’s Choice and invitational winners won a stay at a Jackson Chamber member lodging. A welcome dinner was held at the Glen House hotel Saturday and an awards party was held there Sunday.
Other N.H. teams were Bob Adams, Jacob McGlothlin and Johanna Hoag of Sandwich, with “Cup of Life” and newcomer Adrianna Antonopoulos of Gilford with “Stormtrooper.”
Other entries in the invitational category were Paul and Sam Chapin and daughter Quinn of Windham, Maine, who sculpted a bear on a toilet; Cathie and Russ Dinsmore of Williston, Conn., “Year of the Rabbit;” Wade Parsons of Wakefield, Mass., “Crescent Moon”; sisters Phoebe and Serena Sanborn and Desi Dubois of central Maine, who created a bunny hopping out of a hat sculpture; Joe (son of local musician Al “The Rev” Shafner) and wife Beth Shafner of Gloucester, Mass., “Jellyfish”; Sandy Moore of Westbrook, Maine, “Snowdoodle;” and Bryony Brett of Portland, Maine, with “Horse.”’
Flammia thanked Great Glen Trails, the Glen House Hotel, the Snowflake Inn, the Inn at Thorn Hill Spa, the Christmas Farm Inn & Spa, the Inn at Whitney’s Farm, the Golden Apple, Nordic Village Resort, the Seasons Resort, Flossie’s General Store, Homer’s Appliance Repair, Settlers Green and Eastern Green Inc.
For further information, call (603) 383-9356 or go to jacksonnh.com, or Great Glen Trails at (603) 466-2333.
