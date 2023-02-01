GORHAM — A Mount Washington Valley team was one of the big winners in the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s 22nd annual N.H. Sanctioned and Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition at Great Glen Trails last weekend. The three-day contest set across the street from the Mt. Washington Auto Road attracted big crowds.

Thirteen teams from across New England competed. Competitors started Friday working on cylinders of snow provided by Eastern Green of Intervale. The creative sculptures remain on display outside Great Glen Trails’ base lodge.

