CONWAY — Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway has announced it will open for one more weekend of skiing, tubing and the mountain adventure park on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.
While some areas — notably Black Mountain in Jackson and King Pine in East Madison have closed for the season, others are extending their seasons.
In addition to Cranmore, Wildcat and Attitash will both be open a little longer than expected, April 9 and April 16 respectively. And Bretton Woods ski area has announced will remain open daily through Easter Sunday, April 9.
In announcing its extended season, Cranmore said, as a thank you for such a great season, residents of Carroll, Coos and Oxford counties can ski or ride for $49 when they show proof of residency at the ticket window.
Regular lift ticket rates for the weekend will be $89 for adult and teen, and $79 for youth and senior, and can be purchased in person or at a further discounted rate when purchased online in advance.
Midweek Local Passholders can ski and ride for free that weekend — they just need to pick up a pass at the ticket office. Skiers and riders can also ski for free with the purchase of a 2023/24 season pass. Lifts will be open 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cranmore’s tubing and adventure parks also will be open 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and the Alpine Slide at the Artist Falls Lodge will be open 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cranmore is a four-season, family-friendly ski resort with ski school, sunny south-facing slopes and a festive atmosphere geared for skiers and non-skiers alike. The mountain boasts 56 trails and glades with a variety of terrain for all ability levels. Part of the Fairbank Group portfolio, Cranmore is currently engaged in a $60 million base area redevelopment plan. For more information, go to cranmore.com.
Wildcat will host its end of season parties next weekend, including the freeride Cat Scratch Fever on Saturday, April 8, with live music and the annual natural features freeride competition (the winner is crowned the Cat’s Meow). A Hawaiian beach-themed party is planned for Sunday.
The ski area will then close Monday-Thursday, April 10-13, but will reopen 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday-Sunday, April 14-16.
Uphill access at Wildcat will be available through April 16 before 8:30 a.m. and after 4 p.m.
Attitash announced on Friday that after it closes daily operations April 2, it, too, will extend its season by an extra weekend, reopening Friday-Sunday, April 7-9.
While King Pine finished up the season with a pond skimming event Sunday and, although the lifts will be shut down, the mountain will be seeing some uphill action this coming weekend, when the Granite Backcountry Alliance hosts its annual end of season festival — Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig.
The event March 31-April 2, features uphill access for human-powered skiing all weekend and a vibrant basecamp village with backcountry gear vendors, demo options, food and drink specials and daily activities.
On Saturday, the festival will also host clinics, including Rescue and Safety 101 by the NH Backcountry Ski Patrol, Backcountry Basics by Northeast Mountaineering, yoga by Mountain Kula Yoga, and a Kids CORNer from Northeast Woodland, a public charter school.
The goal of Granite Backcountry Alliance is to advance the sport of backcountry skiing in New Hampshire and Western Maine by providing a network of low-impact human-powered backcountry skiing opportunities to the public through the creation, improvement and maintenance of ski glades.
The alliance maintains over 45,000 vertical feet of terrain developed in the past five years and 10,000 vertical feet of historic 1930s ski terrain. Among the glades developed and maintained by the alliance are Bill Hill Glade on the northern arm of Pine Mountain in Gorham; Crescent Ridge Glade in the Randolph Community Forest; Cooley-Jericho Glade in Franconia, Sugar Hill, Easton, and Landaff; Mount Prospect Glade in Weeks State Park in Lancaster; Black & White Glade in Rumford and Andover, Maine; Maple Villa Glade in the White Mountain National Forest on Bartlett Mountain (on trails originally constructed in 1933 by the Civilian Conservation Corps); and West Side Glade in Bartlett.
For more about GBA, go to granitebc.org.
Cross-country skiing continues with great cover at most areas, especially in the woods, with Bear Notch in Bartlett going strong with 60 km.
Great Glen intends to remain open until April 2 weather permitting and on Tuesday reported all 49 trails and a total of 45 km still open for skiing and snowshoeing. The tubing park and snowcoach tours are also still open. Fatbiking is closed for the season.
Go to skinh.com for updates on all areas.
