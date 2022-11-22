Merchandise through the N.H. Fish and Game website includes the 2023 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar, gift certificates and official Fish and Game logo merchandise including an all-new winter beanie in black or blaze orange. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONCORD — If you are an outdoor enthusiast, or have one on your shopping list, join us for Shop Wild Saturday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s exciting holiday shopping experience. The event is set for Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.
Shop Wild Saturday will feature all the gifts outdoor lovers will be asking for this season including the full line up of official Fish and Game logo merchandise including an all-new winter beanie in black or blaze orange in addition to the extremely popular vintage-inspired Fish and Game hooded sweatshirt. Again this year, art lovers will have the opportunity to purchase original, one-of-a-kind paintings by Andrew Schafermeyer. Anglers and collectors alike will appreciate Schafermeyer’s bold use of color in his interpretation of Granite State fish.
Shop WILD Saturday has something for the whole family to explore. Learn about live birds of prey, and meet them in the feather, with Maria Colby, featured on the North Woods Law: New Hampshire television show and her interactive Wing of the Dawn programming.
Retired Fish and Game lieutenant turned children’s book author Wayne Saunders will be signing copies of his new book “The Cowboy in the Woods.”
Friends from the New Hampshire Wildlife Heritage Foundation and the Conservation Officers Relief Association (CORA) will be here to share their work and missions.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife, and marine resources. To learn more about the variety of ways you can support the Department, go to wildlife.state.nh.us/support/index.html.
