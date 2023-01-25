By Russ Lanoie, special to The Conway Daily Sun
"Let it burn" is often the response from firefighters when asked how they’d respond to a fire in an electric vehicle.
That sometimes can be the appropriate course of action, but only after a sequence of protocols has been followed to determine what the fire is and how to knock it down. For example, is it in the electrical components or simply a “car fire” consuming the other flammable parts of the car instead?
Also, if the battery that propels the car on fire, can it be extinguished simply by water? And how do firefighters determine whether the vehicle is powered by gas, electricity or a combination of the two?
Answering those questions was the goal of an intensive daylong training session at Littleton Chevrolet and Buick on Jan. 21.
More than 50 firefighters from Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont took part in the program that began with a short history of EVs, which noted that the first electric vehicle dated back to the 1800s, with almost a third of automobiles at the turn of the century being electric. They gave way to cheap gasoline and Henry Ford’s Model T.
What made EVs able to compete was the development of battery technology. Many of these early vehicle batteries were nickel metal hydride similar to the first rechargeable flashlight and other appliance batteries. Newer batteries are almost exclusively lithium-ion.
In an EV, these batteries are of high quality and well protected from damage. They consist of individual cells grouped in a large, high-voltage pack controlled by a battery management system that protects the battery from operating outside of its safe area. EVs actually have a better track record in crashes than internal combustion engine-powered vehicles, likely because of the absence of gasoline.
Any of these vehicles can burn, and it is the responsibility of a firefighter to approach it the same way any vehicle fire should be approached. Then it needs to be determined what type of vehicle it is and, if it is an EV, is the fire being being caused by the electric components or confined to the conventional part(s) of the vehicle.
The next step for an EV fire is to locate the battery disconnect to keep it isolated from the rest of the vehicle, whether it is on fire or the rest of the vehicle is on fire.
Fortunately, fire departments are beginning to have devices that can give a first responder critical information on the make and model of any vehicle that is on fire.
On-Star and other in-vehicle emergency communication services will also provide the first responder with this information so proper protocol can be followed.
So, what is different about an EV fire? Generally speaking, it is the battery itself that is burning or showing the initial stages of burning. The worst thing that can happen to one of the batteries is to have a cell getting pierced with a sharp object that connects the plus and minus portions of the cell, instantly releasing a large charge of electricity. This can start a chain reaction, causing a significant fire.
This process may be controlled by inundating the battery pack with water.
The instructor at the recent training session pointed out that this critical step is overlooked by many who are dousing the car and not the battery pack itself. He showed how to direct water onto the battery pack to keep it from accelerating the burn.
He also warned attendees that a fire that appears to be out can re-erupt hours or days later so it is important to isolate a vehicle from proximity to other vehicles or structures.
Finally, if you are driving an EV that is on fire, the best course of action is to pull over to a safe area, if possible, unlock the doors and trunk and shut the vehicle off. If you do know how to disconnect the battery, do it.
(0) comments
