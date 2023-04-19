SHELBURNE — Almost every corner of the main dining room at Town & Country Inn and Resort was packed, with just over 300 people attending the 15th annual Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce annual dinner and business meeting last Friday with its theme to “Share The Vision.”
Awards to community organizations, for-profit businesses and a longtime resident who is also a snowbird were presented.
The crowd at the sold-out 15th annual event heard about the region’s successes and plans for the future.
Activities such as the Jericho ATV and RiverFire festivals were highlighted by chamber Executive Director Paula Kinney. Visits to the Service Credit Union Heritage Park were cited, too, including this year’s Halloween costume-themed “Trunk or Treat.”
“For a small area, we really have a lot going on,” Kinney said.
Chuck Henderson, special assistant for policy and projects for Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) spoke of the challenge of coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and plans in Coos County for cultural and business revitalization.
Henderson spoke of benefits brought to the region by Berlin’s River Walk along the Androscoggin River, Nansen ski jumping competitions and the Moffett House and Berlin Falls House museums, which opened in December 2022.
He also mentioned a grant to expand and improve Jericho Mountain State Park and work to expand business in the area near the park along Route 110 with water and sewer line improvements. There is also a $19.5 million RAISE grant, a major infrastructure project that will result in a rebuilt road and utility improvements beneath the streets of downtown Berlin.
Scott Halvorson, treasurer of Nansen Ski Club and Shawn Marquis, the club’s president, represented the leadership of the club and the Friends of the Nansen.
To have the Nansen activities of the art sled and student-age ski jumping competition in a time of society’s culturally divisive nature was a breath of fresh air, Halvorson said, "a breath of fresh winter air."
“Such a kind cooperative spirit was really heartwarming,” he said.
"Thanks for being here, we’re all in this together," said Halvorson, adding that "ski jumping is back in the Androscoggin Valley."
Additional activities’ recognitions went to the Coos Cycling Club and the Berlin-Gorham Mountain Bike team, which involve all ages in riding the trails.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier publicly thanked entrepreneur and financier Evan Behrens, who owns the White Mountain Paper Company in Cascade Flats in Gorham. Behrens brought the paper mill out of bankruptcy and Grenier thanked him at the dinner for taking the gamble.
“This is all teamwork,” Grenier said. “You read on social media — they should do this and they should do that. Well guess what — they’re doing this,” the mayor said in response to his and the city government’s online critics.
Several awards were given out at the dinner.
The chamber presented its Lifetime Achievement Award to the Bryant family, owners of Bryant Funeral Homes & Crematory, in recognition of their work serving the community as funeral directors for three generations.
The criteria identified by the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce for the Lifetime Achievement Award are: contributions to the community, longevity through good times and bad and business investment in the community.
As the nominating speech noted: "This year’s recipients epitomize the spirit of the award in every way. ... Their character is defined by the name that they have carved across the hearts of members of the community during some of their most difficult moments."
The presentation included a brief history of the family's work, beginning in 1966, "when Bert and Bev Bryant began their work to preserve the history and the integrity of a local funeral home that had been in operation since 1893.
"The character of the Bryants quickly increased the demand for their compassionate care. In 1978, the Bryant family opened their Gorham location. When Ed and Laurie took over the business in 1995, they shored up their commitment to maintaining a local family business. Ed and Laurie built strong roots in the community through their professional work and through their volunteerism. Their son, David, became the third generation of Bryant funeral directors in 2016."
The presentation noted the family has demonstrated a commitment to the Androscoggin Valley through volunteer work and philanthropy in countless different organizations, including Kiwanis, Androscoggin Valley Fish & Game and Androscoggin Valley Home Care, and highlighted David's volunteering with Max, a certified therapy dog, at Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
It concluded: "The Bryant family has become a pillar of the community through their consistent dedication in their call to serve. We thank you."
Two Boom Pier Awards, given for volunteer efforts consistent with the focus and mission of the chamber and for sharing a positive vision for the future of the Androscoggin Valley, were presented to Sylvia Poulin and the Berlin and Coos County Historical Society.
Poulin, who now lives in Florida, received her award during a surprise party in Florida.
In presenting the award, the chamber recognized Poulin "for her leadership, volunteerism and commitment to making the Androscoggin Valley a better place to live, work and play."
After high school, Poulin worked for many years at New Hampshire Vocational Technical College (now White Mountains Community College), before going to work for Joe Fornia at Hallmark/Hall of Greetings on Main Street in Berlin in 1985. In 1988 she bought the business and expanded it. The successful business continues today under the ownership of her daughter-in-law, Kelli Poulin.
"As a Main Street business owner, she has always been interested in helping improve Berlin’s Main Street. She was a founding member of the Berlin Main Street Program in 1997 and is still a board member," according to the award presentation.
The presentation further noted, "Now retired, she remains downtown Berlin’s 'No. 1 Volunteer' organizing the annual 'Downtown Beautification' efforts and other projects."
Also receiving a Boom Pier Award, The Berlin and Coos County Historical Society was recognized for its "efforts to preserve the rich history of the Androscoggin Valley."
Chamber officials said, "Since 1990 this organization has sought to educate the public about the region’s rich history, culture and ethnic roots with an eye to showing their significance to our lives today. This goal is accomplished through countless hours of work by a dedicated group of passionate volunteers."
The society includes two museums, the Moffet House, donated in 1996 by Mary Moffit, and the Berlin Falls House, opened in 2022. For more on the society and a recent grant to expand its work at preserving and presenting Coos County History, see the story on page 21.
The Business of the Year Award went to Wintergreen Landscaping and owner Nathan Styles.
The Business of the Year Award is to recognize a business that exhibits exemplary practices and investments in the community, and that shares in a positive vision for the future of the Androscoggin Valley.
Founded in 2014 as a one-man operation, Wintergreen Landscaping established a physical location in 2017, recently moving to a larger facility, and has steadily added staff, now having a crew of nearly 20 during the summer.
Kinney noted Styles has also renovated an old house into a rental property, supported student job-shadowing, and donated thousands of dollars and countless hours to charitable causes and chamber’s events.
In the business meeting following the awards ceremony, officers were elected: Janet Nickerson is president, Ray Bergeron is vice president, Julie Cooney is treasurer and Diana Berthiaume is secretary.
