As expected, my friend has put an offer in on a home. It's a condo just north of town. It has loads of natural light streaming in and satisfies her needs with two beds and two baths. Having been involved in real estate for over a decade now, I gently offered my 2 cents about it being a seller's market and all that.

In the end, she is committed to being in this home for at least five years and is willing to ride the inevitable ebbs and flows of the market along the way. She's happy and I'm thrilled for her to start building equity.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.