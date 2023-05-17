My older sister just had her first child and it’s been the most incredible experience watching her explore this new role. She always took her responsibility as “Big Sister” very seriously; she watched out for me, gave me help any time I needed it, provided just enough tough love and eternal loyalty. I know she’s going to be a great mom — she already is.

As someone who has not yet experienced motherhood, I can only watch from the outside, listen and learn. It’s the most selfless thing I’ve ever seen her do, truly. Every decision she makes now is either directly or indirectly for her son. She and her husband live across the country, and selfishly I am trying my hardest to convince them to move closer to home so I can be more involved with my nephew’s life. My latest argument in my attempt to get them home is that if they raise him here, he could earn a really great public education — something that is not guaranteed in the much — more populated area they currently live in.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.