I sometimes wonder how people develop their decorating styles. Some friends I’ve known since childhood decorate exactly like their parents, whereas it seems that others decorate in ways just to spite their parents. I can appreciate both. Then I have friends who have a completely natural and unique talent for decorating, regardless of what they were “taught” growing up. 

I, on the other hand, feel as though I’m a late bloomer when it comes to home decorating. None of my main décor items match one another; my house is just a hodgepodge of inherited furniture, books, trinkets, and dishes mixed in with some yard sale art pieces and framed photographs. In the ten years I’ve lived here, I haven’t painted a single wall because I can never decide what color feels the most like “me”. 

