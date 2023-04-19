I sometimes wonder how people develop their decorating styles. Some friends I’ve known since childhood decorate exactly like their parents, whereas it seems that others decorate in ways just to spite their parents. I can appreciate both. Then I have friends who have a completely natural and unique talent for decorating, regardless of what they were “taught” growing up.
I, on the other hand, feel as though I’m a late bloomer when it comes to home decorating. None of my main décor items match one another; my house is just a hodgepodge of inherited furniture, books, trinkets, and dishes mixed in with some yard sale art pieces and framed photographs. In the ten years I’ve lived here, I haven’t painted a single wall because I can never decide what color feels the most like “me”.
This spring, however, I have made it my personal mission to step out of my lack-of-decorating comfort zone and figure out some ways to transform my house into a space that expresses who I am while maintaining a minimalistic and easy-to-organize vibe. Of course, I’ll be calling upon some of my decorating-genius friends to help me with this, because there is no way I could achieve this plan myself.
One of the most exciting things about moving into a new house is the decorating process. Some houses are fairly blank canvases waiting to be adorned and accessorized, whereas others can come with some leftover decor from previous owners that may or may not fit your vibe. Either way, there is always a fair bit of work that goes into putting your personal brand on your new home, and instituting the help of others can make the process go much smoother.
“Calling upon your decorating-savvy friends is always a great idea,” adds Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent Pranee Powers. She continues, “But if your friends aren’t the decorating types either, hiring a professional is a great option. There are quite a few interior design specialists in the area and we would be more than happy to make a recommendation if that’s an avenue you’d like to explore after purchasing your new home.”
I have organized my decorating aspirations into a list, and am checking it off one room at a time. Number one on the list is the kitchen. At almost thirty, I recently bought my first set of matching dishes. I played it safe and went with white, which is a welcome change from the bright orange plates and a mishmash of bowls I inherited from my family years ago.
Although a little loud and obnoxious, I think I’ll miss the orange plates a bit. They served me well, and I liked their uniqueness. I jokingly told my friend who is helping me decorate, that in an effort to pay homage to the orange plates, I would like to paint the kitchen “Traffic Cone Orange.” It’s been a few days, and she hasn’t texted me back; I may have scared her off. It’s not too late to say April Fools though, right?
Paige O. Roberts works for Badger Peabody & Smith Realty and has a degree in Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in “The Henniker Review,” “Sidereal Magazine,” “Rejection Letters” and “Cypress.” She has been nominated for a Best of the Net and Pushcart Prize. She lives in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
