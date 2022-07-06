Summertime and the livin’ is easy. ’Tis the season to get outdoors and enjoy all the wonderful warm weather activities we’ve been waiting for, from family barbecues and splashing in the pool to outdoor concerts and biking, hiking, boating and fishing.
It’s easy to get caught up in all those fun activities and put summer maintenance tasks on the back burner. Neglecting tasks now means that there will be much more to think about in the fall.
However, this short checklist of home maintenance tips can put you on track to keep your home and yard in tip-top shape without too much effort.
• Schedule a cleaning for your furnace or HVAC system. Don’t forget to change filters as necessary throughout the summer.
• Anyone with a woodstove or fireplace should arrange to have their chimney cleaned. Autumn comes quickly and you’ll be all set for those cool nights.
• Spending time in the garden is an enjoyable summer activity (my favorite) and adds to your home’s curb appeal. Add new flowers and shrubs, along with mulch to keep everything neat looking. If you weren’t able to accomplish this task in the spring, now’s the time to prune flowers, bushes and trees to keep them away from your home’s exterior, including the roof and A/C units.
• Examine any decks or porches to determine if they will need to be resealed or repainted.
• Check windows and screens for damage and arrange to have them repaired or replaced.
• Take a peek at the roof and check for missing or damaged shingles. Also check the eaves and gutters for an accumulation of debris, such as leaves, and remove them. Inspect the metal flashing around chimneys, vents, skylights and satellite dishes to ensure they are tight fitting and don’t leak.
• Check your home’s insulation and seal any gaps. With today’s higher heating and cooling costs, insulating can help save you money.
• Inspect the basement and attic for water damage, mold, mildew and evidence of pests and insects.
• Power wash your house to get rid of grit, grime, mold and mildew. This is an
essential task if you live in a region with high humidity.
“I always tried to schedule my furnace and chimney cleanings in the summer well before the heating season got underway. Scheduling early when technicians and chimney sweeps are less busy lets you choose dates and times convenient for you,” shares Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent Jerry Hamanne.
It wasn’t until I moved to North Carolina that I became familiar with power washing a house. This was a necessary task in a region known for its summer heat and humidity and where mold and mildew seemed to multiply overnight. Once the grime was removed the house looked bright and fresh, so it was well worth doing.
Just as we change the oil in our cars and schedule regular maintenance checks to keeping them in optimum running order, taking time to perform home maintenance tasks helps keep our homes functioning smoothly. And with regular maintenance we can hopefully catch any problems before they necessitate costly repairs.
Keeping your home in tip-top condition does take some time and effort, including hiring professionals for jobs like cleaning the furnace, but the payoff is that your house won’t deteriorate if you keep on top of home maintenance chores and will maintain its value.
Eileen Alexander is a New Hampshire native, who made a short detour through North Carolina before returning to the Granite State. She has a yen for old homes with character, colorful flower gardens and expansive mountain views. She writes for Badger Peabody & Smith Realty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.