By Paige O. Roberts
As previously mentioned, my house has lots of quirks and needs a little (a lot of) love and attention here-and-there.
Earlier this week, I was telling a friend of mine about some of the smaller-sized projects I’d like to tackle this spring (replace doors, paint, replace some kitchen cabinet hardware) and some of the larger-sized projects I am still considering how to accomplish (repair the staircase, replace the tongue-and-groove ceiling upstairs, put railings on the porch and more). Of course, there are financial, competency, and timing components that factor into these projects and the decisions around them, some of which are within my reach, some that aren’t.
My friend looked at me a little wide-eyed; I wasn’t sure if she was intrigued or overwhelmed, but she laughed and asked me, “Have you ever just considered knocking the house down and building a new one?”
I’ve been asked this question before, many times, actually. The answer is yes, I have considered this, and at times I still do, but no matter all the “pros” of replacing this house with a new one, I can never move past the fact that this house has stood in this spot for over 200 years.
Long before cars, electricity, and running water were commonplace, this house was here with folks living inside, raising their family, tending to their sheep farm, enjoying the incredible view of the mountains, and walking amongst the many wildflowers that bloom around the property each year. I often find hand-cut nails while digging in the dirt of the gardens around the perimeter, and it always amazes me to reflect on the labor and time that people put into this little house so many years ago. I know I can never demolish it. How could I destroy history like that?
“Old New England houses have a special kind of charm that can be difficult to recreate,” said Badger Peabody & Smith Agent Janet Nickerson. “Although at times it can seem easier to rebuild from scratch, many folks would rather continue the labor of love it takes overtime to preserve the history of their homes.”
Perhaps I put too much emphasis on the sentimentality of it all, but I can’t help it; it’s who I am. At the end, all we have is our story, our history and the imprint we left on the earth. Who am I to erase something that so many worked so hard to create and leave behind as their legacy?
Someday this house will belong to someone else, and they may be faced with the same question: Why not knock this house down and build a new one? They’ll weigh their options, who knows what they’ll choose. However, I like to think that these old floors will still be creaking with each step another 200 years from now, the wildflowers will still pop up all over the place, and the future owners will continue to find relics from the past as they tend to the gardens planted many years before.
Paige O. Roberts has a degree in creative writing from Southern New Hampshire University. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in The Henniker Review, Sidereal Magazine, Rejection Letters and Cypress. She has been nominated for a Best of the Net and Pushcart Prize. She lives in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
