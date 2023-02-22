I love reading about generational norms — not generational stereotypes, but behaviors and trends that have some data and science behind them. It’s fascinating to read about the different relationships each generation forms with the world around them, and I get a sort of satisfaction out of recognizing these differing behaviors from the people in my life.
It was no surprise to me when I found an article about how more and more millennials aren’t buying houses for marriage or children or other “typical” house-buying reasons. Instead, they’re more often opting to buy a house for one very cute four-legged reason, their dog. I know that this trend definitely packs some truth because, well … I did that exact thing.
The road I took to home ownership was somewhat nontraditional because I rented my house for almost a decade before I bought it. However, the main reason I chose to move there in the first place was that I could have a dog, and the place I had been renting at the time didn’t allow animals. When the opportunity came up for me to purchase my house, I knew it was the right choice for a lot of reasons, but the main one again came back to my little furry roommates.
It’s true that many people are looking for homes suitable for their pets. People think of their pets as their kids, and a lot of their ‘must-haves’ when buying a new home or land can look very similar to what folks are looking for when house-shopping with kids in mind: a large, possibly fenced-in yard, tucked away from busy streets, perhaps a park nearby.
Although my landlord had always allowed me to have pets, after buying my house, I was relieved that I would never need to worry about finding a “pet-friendly” rental again.
“Some folks may not even have pets yet, but their desire to have one can be a driving force in deciding to switch from renting to owning,” adds Badger Peabody & Smith Agent Jennifer Woodward.
As Gen Z enters the workforce and the house-buying pool, it will be interesting to see the trends they follow or create. They’re a very creative bunch. I wouldn’t be surprised if they somehow figured out a way to have their dogs buy houses for them, and if that’s the case, I might give my Millennial card back, become a pseudo-Gen Z-er, and see if my pets can find us an upgrade.
Written by Paige O. Roberts for Badger Realty. Roberts has a degree in creative writing from Southern New Hampshire University. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in “The Henniker Review,” “Sidereal Magazine,” “Rejection Letters,” and “Cypress.” She has been nominated for a Best of the Net and Pushcart Prize. She lives in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
