I love reading about generational norms — not generational stereotypes, but behaviors and trends that have some data and science behind them. It’s fascinating to read about the different relationships each generation forms with the world around them, and I get a sort of satisfaction out of recognizing these differing behaviors from the people in my life. 

It was no surprise to me when I found an article about how more and more millennials aren’t buying houses for marriage or children or other “typical” house-buying reasons. Instead, they’re more often opting to buy a house for one very cute four-legged reason, their dog. I know that this trend definitely packs some truth because, well … I did that exact thing. 

