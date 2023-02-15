RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty supports the White Mountain Ridge Runners
-
- Updated
- 0
BERLIN — RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty made a donation to The White Mountain Ridge Runners Annual Winter Cookout and 50th Anniversary Celebration held on Saturday, Jan. 28.
The event was held at the The White Mountain Ridge Runners Clubhouse at 241 Jericho Road in Berlin.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Berlin Sun eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Berlin District Court log for Feb. 16, 2023
- Federal grants available for wood innovations projects, energy facilities
- Man injured in Pittsburg snowmobile crash
- RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty supports the White Mountain Ridge Runners
- North Stratford woman to serve 4-8 years on fentanyl charges
- Real Estate: Release the ‘wow factor’ in your home
- Brad Dyer: Original Medicare Parts A&B only? It’s not enough
- Trial underway for Gorham man, Berlin man's trial to follow on child abuse charges
Most Popular
Articles
- Casino approval appealed to ZBA
- Conway issues 'stop work' order on casino
- Conway selectmen rescind paid parking article
- Christy McKinnon: Harassed in Whitaker Woods
- McDonald's, Barsamian projects going before board
- Love in the Sun: Lee Frizzell and Frank Hubbell: SOLO, together
- Berlin shooting defendant held in preventative detention
- Obituary: Kenneth 'Ken' Benjamin Fratazzi
- Love in the Sun: From chance encounter to happy valley family
- Obituary: Michaela Yvonne Poliquin
Images
Videos
Commented
- Linda Dionne: Take on Goliath and support fight against Fish and Game (10)
- Franklin Stephenson: There is an obvious double standard with classified documents (6)
- Leavitt's Bakery brings federal case against Conway (5)
- Michael Kerins: On classified documents, justice is being applied equally (4)
- Bonnie Kimnach: Has woke inclusive wordplay gone too far? (3)
- Leonard Witt: Fight against Big Oil companies' stranglehold on working families (3)
- Garri Constantine: Like Juneau did with theirs, get rid of Conway's inspector (3)
- Stacy Sand: Parking and preserving North Conway Village (2)
- Michael Kerins: Many Americans still gripped by idiocy and swallowing lies (2)
- Jason Bergen: I hope the pain caused to the victim was worth it to supporters (2)
- Bill Fein: Limiting debt helps preserve our independence (2)
- Walter Davis: Do Republicans want to catch Trump in another lie? I doubt it (2)
- Linda Dionne: Don't allow anonymous trolls to comment on letters to the editor (1)
- Steve Angers: Earning recognition (1)
- Conway selectmen rescind paid parking article (1)
- Michael Callis: Balloons have been difficult to steer since days of Ben Franklin (1)
- Taking stock: New focus on saving oldest structures (1)
- Jim Salmon: If Leavitt's sign (mural) is free speech, it says, get your donuts here (1)
- Thomas Carver: Most of us have moved on from Trump, apparently not Q (1)
- Jonna Carter: Serenity now (1)
- Charitable gaming, casino coming to Conway plaza (1)
- Tamworth sled dog race is good to go on Feb. 5 (1)
- Love in the Sun: Bagels Plus couple to celebrate 25th 'Valaversary' (1)
- Walter Davis: People want Trump to return to White House? (1)
- Eugene M. Long: Party of sodomy and death unleashes war on law enforcement (1)
- Quddus Snyder: Trump 2024? Meh (1)
- Mark Hounsell: Live free and not die (1)
- Jim Salmon: I was wrong about the dollar amount but not about the sign size (1)
- Mark Butterfield: Parking plan is the most anti-everything I've seen in 40 years (1)
- William Marvel: Inefficiency Ltd. (1)
- Economic council presents annual awards at meeting (1)
- Rep seeks to ban pets from driver's laps (1)
- Bill MacFarlane: Fundamental problem is no control over school budget (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.