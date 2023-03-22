PORTSMOUTH — Nominations are currently being sought for Plan NH’s 2023 Merit Awards of Excellence.
The Merit Awards program is designed to "recognize and showcase outstanding projects that demonstrate how the built environment can make a positive contribution to people and places and reflect the mission and values of Plan NH."
All nominations are reviewed for their connection to Smart Growth and Livability principles, their creative approach to cooperation and coordination, and their positive community impact regarding social, economic, environmental and/or inclusivity factors.
Plan NH is accepting applications through May 12. The nominations will be reviewed by a jury of diverse professionals from across the state. Award recipients will be notified and honored at the Plan NH Annual Merit and Scholarship Awards Banquet on June 2 at Hotel Concord.
Additional information and nomination guidelines can be found onPlanNH.orgor by contacting the Executive Director of Plan N.H., Tiffany Tononi McNamara at PO Box 1105 Portsmouth, N.H. 03802; via phone at (603) 452-PLAN, or email:tiffany@plannh.org.
The 2023 Awardees will join a long list of outstanding projects including the following 2022 Merit Awards of Excellence awardees: Liz Hitchcock and the Orbit Group for The Factory on Willow in Manchester; Visions for Creative Housing Solutions for Visions Green Street in Lebanon; the town of Meredith for the Meredith Public Library Addition and Renovations; and the city of Lebanon for the Downtown Tunnel Project.
Plan NH, The Foundation for Shaping the Built Environment, is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization comprised of planners, designers, builders, and other members across New Hampshire that share a vision to improve and preserve the state’s communities. Since 1989, Plan NH’s mission has been to foster excellence in planning, design, and development of New Hampshire’s built environment.
