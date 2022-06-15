NORTH CONWAY — Cooper Cargill Chant, PA, is proud to announce that Partner Paul Chant and Partner Andrew Dean have been selected by Super Lawyers New England Magazine for recognition in its 2022 publication.
Super Lawyers is a prestigious honor awarded to attorneys who exemplify the highest standards and abilities in areas of law.
Attorney Chant was named a Super Lawyer for personal injury practice, on the Plaintiff side. He has 35 years of experience representing Plaintiffs in personal injury and workers' compensation litigation. Attorney Chant was selected by Business New Hampshire Magazine as its "Top Personal Injury Lawyer" for 2015 for the entire state of New Hampshire. Paul serves on the NH Access to Justice Commission and is the recipient of the Commission’s 2021 President’s Award. He has served as President of the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council and as a Member of the New Hampshire Bar Association Board of Governors. This is the eighth consecutive year that he was selected as a Super Lawyer.
Attorney Dean was also named a Super Lawyer in the area of Commercial Real Estate. Attorney Dean represents buyers, sellers, property owners, developers, landlords and tenants in all aspects of commercial real estate transactions, including acquisition, disposition, leasing, development and financing. Andy also represents individual and corporate clients with corporate formation and the purchase and sale of business interests. Andy serves on the Board of the Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition and the Mount Washington Valley Ski Team. Prior to joining Cooper Cargill Chant, Attorney Dean was an attorney at Mintz Levin in Boston, Massachusetts where he was recognized by Super Lawyers as a “Rising Star” from 2013-2016. This is the fourth consecutive year that he was selected as a Super Lawyer.
Attorneys chosen to the list of Super Lawyers must pass a rigorous, research driven selection process that consists of peer nominations and ratings and in-depth evaluations by a highly credentialed panel of attorneys. Lawyers who make the final list have attained the highest degree of professional achievement and recognition from their legal peers.
Cooper Cargill Chant is the largest law firm north of the lakes region in New Hampshire. The firm’s attorneys are recognized leaders of the New Hampshire Bar Association, have chaired the Boards of the New Hampshire Bar Association, the New Hampshire Association for Justice, and the New Hampshire Bar Foundation.
Cooper Cargill Chant’s lawyers have won numerous awards for their representation of clients throughout New Hampshire, including awards for legal service to the poor, for work in domestic violence cases, in helping form and develop businesses, and in personal injury work. Cooper Cargill Chant is counsel to hundreds of small businesses and associations, and thousands of individual clients throughout northern NH and western Maine.
For more information, call (603) 356-5439 or go to coopercargillchant.com.
