CONWAY — While visiting Conway Feb. 10, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) made stops at Memorial Hospital in North Conway and the Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Conway Village, where he discussed new programs being put in place to meet patient care needs despite staffing shortages.
At Memorial, Pappas got to hear about a new one-year medical assistant (MA) apprenticeship program the hospital has developed with White Mountain Community College.
The program is in its first year, with eight people studying to earn a certificate from the college while apprenticing at the hospital.
Memorial Hospital President Art Mathisen told the congressman: “Our MA students have actually been helping in the hospital as they're learning their craft.
"We have a great team training them and getting them ready to come back, hopefully, to Memorial and work for years to come," he added.
The eight students are Jade Danforth, Sam Dickinson, Kristin Hatch, Jessica Hill, Alyssa Rosa, Sherri Spittle, Charles Thagouras and Jennifer Tozier.
All eight work full-time at the hospital. Sue Edminster, director of human resources, noted that five were already hospital employees, and the program provided opportunities for them to train for new jobs.
The medical assistants are filling roles that in the past were filled by nurses and have been put to work in different departments at the hospital based on training and hospital needs.
Memorial Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Will Owen said, for instance, the order of studies was rearranged last year so the students could assist with COVID-19 vaccinations.
He described it as a “win-win” situation, giving the students invaluable experience and a chance to be part of history.
Owen said the program allows students to “build on what they're learning in the classroom and bring it into the real clinical area, and practice those skills from the very beginning.”
Kristen Miller, vice president of academic affairs at White Mountains Community College, noted the program was in development when the pandemic hit in 2020.
At that point, she said, “The conversation really became how can we make this fit (student) needs and serve our community? And there was a major need in the development of workforce in this area in northern New Hampshire, and especially in health care.”
“I think this is a great partnership with the community college,” Pappas said.
Following the presentation, Pappas toured the hospital, including a stop in the medical surgical unit, where staff have been particularly challenged in recent few months as COVID-19 Delta and Omicron surges have filled beds to capacity.
Pappas said he sees similar workforce challenges, particularly in the area of health care, throughout his district, but added, “I would say that the challenges that we're facing economically in terms of health-care access, in terms of our workforce, they’re felt more acutely in northern New Hampshire.”
During a stop at the VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Conway, the congressman met the staff and was given a tour by Nurse Manager Paul Reszak.
Dr. Zaiga Sears, chief of primary care for the Manchester VA Medical Center, which oversees the Conway clinic, was present for the tour and said that VA staff were excited to hear about Pappas' visit.
The Conway clinic, one of six VA outpatient clinics in New Hampshire, serves about 1,000 patients but Sears said the potential is much greater.
Pappas, she said in a phone interview, "was appreciative of the staff and spoke with them at length," she said. "We were very encouraged by that. I think he's really supporting veterans."
Sears noted that Pappas was particularly interested in women's health. She said only about 8 percent of veterans who get care at the Conway clinic are women and the VA is actively trying to encourage more women veterans to use VA health-care services.
As with other medical facilities, the VA has struggled to fill positions. One way to deal with that, particularly with specialty services, is to increase telehealth options.
Among the telehealth services offered at the clinic are mental health, dermatology, nephrology, neurology, endocrinology and eye care. Sears said the clinic will soon be adding audiology services.
Pappas also made stops at the Gibson Center for Senior Services, the Pope Memorial Library and M&D Playhouse, all in North Conway, and the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council in Conway.
Pappas said visits like the one he made last Thursday help him understand the partnerships that are developing to address workforce shortages in order “to know where we can provide resources in Washington. Knowing what's happening on the ground, especially during this pandemic is so important to know how we need to respond.”
Asked if he had concerns about redistricting plans being considered by the Legislature, some of which may change his district in so it would no longer include the valley, Pappas said, “You don't want to see partisanship. You want districts to be fair, where ultimately the voters are having a say and picking winners and losers in an election. I'm sure that's how we've always done it New Hampshire. That's the way we should do it.”
He added: “We’ve had the same districts for 140 years in New Hampshire, they've just been adjusted for population. And I hope to continue to be coming back to the Mount Washington Valley; it’s a part of the state that's so special, I've learned a lot every time I come."
