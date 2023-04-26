Preparation continues in late April of the land off East Milan Road for the North Country Growers' greenhouses, which will bring fresh produce for restaurants near and far plus jobs to the area. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
In this file photo of 2021, a new access road is under construction for North Country Growers commercial hydroponic greenhouse project off the East Milan Road. (BARBARA TETREAULT PHOTO)
BERLIN — Company leaders with North Country Growers have closed on their loan with Service Credit Union, another step bringing the agricultural and energy company closer to launching its first growing season.
Mayor Paul Grenier made the announcement of the secured finance plan April 14 at the annual dinner and meeting of the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce and again at Monday night’s City Council meeting on April 17.
Plans call for a large area off East Milan Road to be the site for the first greenhouse, from which fresh produce will be grown, harvested and packed for shipment year-round.
When the first and second phases of the greenhouse project are complete, there will be 20 acres of indoor salad greens growing facilities.
At least 83 full-time jobs will be brought to this Coos County community. The idea for the greenhouse was launched by Richard Rosen, PhD, the chief executive officer of American Ag Energy, based in Cambridge, Mass.
All necessary permits from the state Department of Environmental Services plus local subdivision and planning board approvals were granted earlier. As noted on the americanagenergy.com website, the 172-acre property was purchased from the city of Berlin in January 2021. Work preparing the site began in the spring and summer of 2021.
Jack Daley, a project manager and engineering analyst for American Ag Energy, also is the project manager for the Berlin facility.
“We are extremely pleased to have completed this round of funding as it allows us to purchase all the materials and equipment needed to complete construction of the first greenhouse in 2023. This past fall we finished site preparation and installed the foundations of the steel substructure, and we are anxious to resume construction this spring and begin growing fresh produce in Q4,” Daley said in a statement.
In an earlier phone call with Rosen, it is the combination and contrast between cooler nights and warmer days that will make the Berlin greenhouses the best fit. It’s not just a matter of warm, sunny days, Rosen explained. It’s the much lower evening temperatures that matter, too.
Rosen, who much earlier in his career worked for the well-established Quint’s florist and greenhouse company in southeastern Massachusetts, said the produce grown at the Berlin greenhouse “will be of extremely high quality.”
“We’ll also be growing things that people have not been able to grow before,” he said.
More projects will be completed by his company for the Berlin area, he said.
As the website, americanagenergy.com notes: “The North Country Growers facility is slated to be New England's first greenhouse utilizing combined heat and power (CHP) technology.”
Mike O’Mara, president of Ozone Capital Markets, LLC who is assisting North Country Growers in this project said: “Food security has become a major issue in the Northeast. Most of the produce consumed in this region is transported from the West Coast. A number of factors, including higher diesel and fertilizer prices, has contributed to making healthy produce unaffordable to many. Large industrial greenhouses, located in colder climates, leveraging CHP technology is likely the most efficient option to solving food security issues.”
Support from New Hampshire’s congressional delegation, including U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Gov. Chris Sununu and state agencies have been a key part of advancing the greenhouse plans, along with local and regional support.
“Every one of these people have played a role in having this project happen,” Rosen said.
