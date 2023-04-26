BERLIN — Company leaders with North Country Growers have closed on their loan with Service Credit Union, another step bringing the agricultural and energy company closer to launching its first growing season.

Mayor Paul Grenier made the announcement of the secured finance plan April 14 at the annual dinner and meeting of the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce and again at Monday night’s City Council meeting on April 17.

