CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs announces that Janel Lawton of Franconia is the new director of BEA’s Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development.

Outdoor recreation, including hiking, skiing, mountain biking, boating, fishing and OHRVing, is a $2.2 billion industry in New Hampshire, employing 26,500 people, according to the latest statistics from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

