LANCASTER — Coos Economic Development Corp. this week announced it is launching its first youth workforce development business partnership as the organization celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.
Coos Economic Development Corporation is a non-profit that supports small businesses and fosters economic growth in Coos County.
A small business workforce training reimbursement workshop is planned for Aug 30 at 4 p.m. to present details about the partnership.
To register for the webinar, go to eventbrite.com/e/397086234617.
Ericka Canales, executive director for CEDC, said, “We will be sharing with businesses all the ways they can be financially compensated for workforce training and job creation. There will followup in October with a job fair and career panel discussions so that our youth can better understand the career options available to them.”
The youth workforce development business partnership will include local businesses, White Mountain Regional High School, the state Department of Education, and ApprenticeshipNH.
Carol Miller, President of the Board of Directors for CEDC, said “We are thrilled to be partnering with these organizations to ensure we provide the necessary tools for our youth, in hopes of furthering economic development for Coos County. This is a win for the businesses as well as the students. If successful, we will increase the impact of CEDC by replicating this effort throughout Coos County in the future.”
The economic development corporation also supported youth workforce development by welcoming interns, Annie Kopp and Kevin Schanlaber, to learn more about the corporation and business in Coos County.
Both Kopp and Schanlaber are from Lancaster and are graduates of White Mountains Regional High School.
Kopp is a recent college graduate majoring in communication. In the past, she has interned at another non-profit and worked various positions with a newspaper alongside her schooling.
Her internship was a communication position aimed at helping her gain real-world experience working with a non-profit.
The goal of the internship, which was funded by the Tillotson Fund, was to fine-tune an incoming full-time position that will be funded by Americorp at the end of the summer.
Kopp’s work included supporting CEDC on new initiatives, and developing outreach and marketing content (social media, newsletter and blog) to highlight Coos County's opportunities, as well as work to create better solutions.
This month, the non-profit welcomed a second intern to the office to take a deep dive into real-world economics.
will be working in the CEDC office gaining experience to take back to his education at the University of New Hampshire.
Schanlaber is currently studying economics and will be going into his sophomore year, and hopes that the internship will help him to understand the inner workings of the non-profit world and gain a deeper understanding of microeconomics while putting his education to work.
In his free time, he enjoys skiing, lifting and golfing. One day, he hopes to bring his interest abroad and play golf in Europe. He also aspires to mesh hobbies and work by providing economic analysis for golf courses.
CEDC is one of 10 Regional Development Corporations in New Hampshire designated to foster economic growth.
The organization began as an organization solely focused on loaning money to smaller businesses and has expanded over the years to provide multiple grants, community partnership and new program initiatives.
In a news release announcing the anniversary, CEDC officials noted countless achievements including essential help to businesses over the past two years of the pandemic, and said they are “grateful to our clients and partners who trusted in us to help them with our business services. Their demands, challenges and feedback have pushed us to think ahead and ensure we continue to be attuned to the county’s needs.”
Resources are available for both for-profit and non-profit organizations to assist in stimulating growth resulting in sustainable jobs in Coos County.
CEDC maintains revolving loan funds for assisting businesses directly, and in conjunction with its banking partners.
Additionally, the non-profit has a broad range of grant programs for technical assistance, non-profits, community business beautification, and previously Coronavirus Emergency Relief.
Go to coosedc.org to learn more information about grants, small business advising, business loans, educational seminars and professional skills training. Follow CEDC on Facebook @Coosedc or email execdirector@coosedc.org.
