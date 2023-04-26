BARTLETT — Surrounded by better-equipped states and Quebec, New Hampshire is the “hole in the doughnut” when it comes to providing adequate electronic vehicle Level 3 charging stations — but the Granite State is using federal and state grants to catch up.
That was the gist of an EV infrastructure panel discussion presented at Attitash Mountain Resort in Bartlett on Tuesday, part of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo.
Moderated by Mark Sanborn, assistant commissioner of the N.H. Department of Environmental Services, panelists included James Penfold, ReVision Energy director of eMobility solutions; Gary Lemay, director of facilities/renewable energy engineer with the N.H. Electric Co-op; Steve Conte, EV project manager of electric mobility for Eversource; and Jessyca Keeler, president of SkiNH.
Environmental concerns have always been part of the incentive for drivers to opt for EVs — but as their prices come down and more brands add electronic vehicles to their fleets, it is also becoming an economic issue when it comes to New Hampshire’s tourism industry.
“Visitors who drive EVs are making decisions about which destinations to go to based on whether there are adequate EV fast-charging Level 3 stations. Those of us who drive EVs call it ‘range anxiety,’” said Ski NH’s Keeler.
“It becomes an economic issue as more people switch to EVs: If we don’t have any Level 3 fast-charging stations, they are more likely to take their vehicles and travel dollars to Maine or Vermont, where they know they can charge up,” Keeler said.
After the forum, Conway Town Planner Jamel Torres, who attended the talk, told the Sun: “I found it really interesting — it’s a really relevant topic, and I think it’s good for local officials like myself to attend these events to learn from the experts and bring that information back to the town and planning board. It is the future,” said Torres.
He said that EV-charging-station infrastructure is currently not a requirement in the town’s zoning code but it no doubt will be among the topics covered by the ongoing updating of the town’s master plan.
Sanborn told the Sun the state is addressing the infrastructure needs for faster Level 3 charging stations throughout New Hampshire, including the North Country, leveraging federal money.
“There are basically two concepts (to addressing that need),” Sanborn said. “The federal dollars are based on a ‘corridor’ principle, meaning that every state has identified its major corridors and the federal mandate is that each state has to have a publicly available charging station within every 50 miles along those identified corridors.
“And the second principle is more community-based — the goal of that funding is to try and create economic development in lower-income communities and environmental justice communities (those with dense pockets of historically economically disadvantaged communities),” he said.
He said Route 16 and Route 2 are among the major identified corridors targeted for the fast-charging stations in the Granite State.
Part of the funding is from the so-called “Diesel-gate” settlement between the federal government and Volkswagen over that automaker’s falsified emission reports, with Sanborn saying each state got a proportional settlement. New Hampshire received $31 million and is using 15 percent (or $4.6 million) for improving EV-charging infrastructure.
On May 30, 2018, New Hampshire Senate Bill 517 was passed establishing the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Infrastructure Commission to make recommendations on various policies, programs and initiatives related to the use and support of zero emission vehicles in New Hampshire.
The plan was developed in accordance with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law enacted as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Public Law 117-58. New Hampshire’s plan was developed collaboratively by NHDOT and NHDES, along with stakeholders
Sanborn and other speakers at the forum spoke about incentives and grant programs available to businesses with a 20 percent local match.
Good access to major transportation points is key.
Information about those programs and upcoming grant deadlines may be found at nh.des.gov. and nh.gov/dot/media/ev-charging-infrastructure.
Lemay noted that while there are charging stations installed by Tesla throughout the state, including in the Mount Washington Valley at Hannaford and other venues, they are not universal stations for all non-Tesla vehicles — and that is why EV Level 3 stations are needed for all vehicle brands.
He said that 80 percent of EV charging is done at home and the other 20 percent is done at work or at travel destinations.
“Most charging is done at off-peak hours, which helps utilize the grid at off-peak hours. Level 2 chargers depending on their size can charge between 12-80 mph; a Level 3 charger can fill a battery at a rate of 75-1,200 mph, so you can see why Level 3 is much faster to recharge,” said Lemay.
He said that the companies represented at the forum — NH Electric Co-op, Eversource and ReVision — are all qualified to answer property owners’ questions about increasing EV Level 2 charging station incentives. They may be reached at nhec.com, eversource.com of revisionenergy.com.
For more on charging stations, go to plugshare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.