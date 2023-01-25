HOLLIS — January brings with it the cold temperatures and snows of mid-winter. While fruit trees are dormant this time of year, work continues for New Hampshire fruit producers to prepare their farms for the year ahead.

Fruit growers do a variety of projects on their farms during the off-season months. One of these important tasks is tree pruning. Tree pruning involves the removal of parts of a tree in order to make it more productive. Pruning can involve simply cutting back certain branches to the more intensive kind of removing entire limbs. Pruning helps control tree growth, remove diseased or dead portions of a tree, and help stimulate the growth of flowers and buds making for a healthier, more productive tree. Pruning in the winter months prepares the trees for the growing season.

