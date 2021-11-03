MILAN — A $15 million expansion is nearing completion at the Milan Lumber Company’s sprawling Carrier-family-owned softwood dimension saw- and planer-mill on Route 16, near the Berlin City line.
“Work started on May 1 and is expected to be finished by Dec. 1,” said operations manager Steve Halle, who has worked for Richard Carrier for 26 years. “I report directly to him; there are no managerial layers, and it’s a good system.” The permitting process was done by Nobis Engineering. In January, Project costs were estimated at $12 million. Inflation, supply chain and other pandemic-related delays plus fluctuating US-Canada exchange rates all factored into increased costs, the operations manager said.
On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Halle led a group of 15 people, many N. H. state employees and UNH Extension specialists, all of whom work in forestry or forestry-related jobs.
The extremely busy Milan softwood log yard was one of several stops in the annual state Division of Forests and Lands field tour, organized by the state Division of Forests and Lands to give District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney up-to-date information.
Thirty to 35 truckloads of spruce and fir logs are delivered to the paved yard every day, Halle said. Each truck is weighed on the scales, located near the mill office. A second set of scales is now under construction.
The log yard has enough wood stacked up in giant piles to keep the mill’s saws running for between three to six months without any deliveries.
The mill’s on-site saws can handle and efficiently “optimize” the cutting of three- to-22-inch-diameter logs, he said.
When the group walked around the yard on what was a raw and rainy morning, they got a chance to see the finish work being done on the mill’s fifth kiln. Many of the specialized construction workers are from Arkansas, and Halle said they’re eager to finish the job before the snow flies.
“The mill now uses a spectrometer to tell whether sawn wood is fir or spruce,” Halle said. “Because the moisture levels of these two species are very different, they must be separated before sawn lumber is placed in a kiln and its timer set.” The kiln process involves drying wood in a chamber where air circulation, temperature, and relative humidity can be controlled so that the woods’ moisture content can be reduced without creating defects in the dimensional lumber.
Using a spectrometer saves the mill $80,000 a year, which is the cost of the chemicals the mill previously sprayed on wood to allow workers to tell fir and spruce apart, Halle said.
The mill has taken full advantage of the fact that Norway spruce was added some four years ago to the certified list of construction materials maintained by the American Lumber Standard Committee s. The Northeastern Lumber Manufacturers Association (NeLMA) sparked the push to add this native-to-Europe species once its members realized how many acres of Norway spruce, planted during the Great Depression and post-World War II, were mature enough to harvest but had no market.
“These trees are tall, straight and have few knots,” Halle said. “Hectares and hectares of them were planted in the eastern U.S.”
The expansion project includes a new planer that will replace a less efficient one located in an unheated building. This will mean that Milan Lumber will have two that meet today’s standards and also improve employee working conditions. A new $2 million sawdust collector with 280 filters is also part of the expansion project.
Milan Lumber currently has 55 employees on the payroll, Halle said.
“We’re a ‘zero-waste’ company; we use the whole tree,” he said. “In addition to wrapped ready-for-delivery dimensional lumber, we produce chips for paper mills, sawdust for dairy farms, mostly in Canada, plus bark mulch.” Leftover ends and scraps and the like are chipped and sold to the Burgess Biomass plant in Berlin.
Product is shipped to Canada and logs are also imported from Canada, making the mill an international company. Most of the new machinery was manufactured in Canada.
Energy costs are a concern, Halle said. On average, the mill’s electric bill is $80,000 a month, so Carrier is keeping his eye out for innovative alternatives.
Under a long-term contract Carrier is also serves as the middle-man/buyer-and-supplier for the 75-megawatt Burgess plant, which burns some 800,000 tons of low-grade wood every year.
Over 230 different suppliers from northern New England and Canada sell Milan Lumber the softwood logs on which it depends.
The Carrier family enterprise also owns chip plants and trucking companies as well as woodland acreage in Maine, plus one hardwood sawmill and co-ownership in another.
With this scale of operations and its many connections, the company backhauls raw materials and/or manufactured products, giving it a competitive edge.
The Milan Lumber Company prides itself on its efforts to provide a safe working environment, as well as being both sustainable and efficient.
Halle added that a bald eagles’ nest is in a pine tree on the Androscoggin River, some 600 feet upriver from the mill’s 45-acre site. “We’ve reported to the Audubon Society of New Hampshire that a total of nine babies have survived to fly from this nest,” Halle said proudly.
Darrel Covell, a Pittsburg native who is the interim natural resources program director at UNH Extension in Durham, said earlier that day he had spotted a northern harrier flying across Route 16.
