WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, (D-N.H.) announced that she has been named to the House Rural Broadband Task Force for the 117th Congress. Created in 2019, the Task Force is composed of 27 House Democrats working to close the digital divide within the next three years.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the urgent need for us to expand and ensure access to broadband in New Hampshire and across the country,” said Kuster. “As people continue to work from home, students attend school remotely, and patients are seen via telehealth appointments, it is critical that all Granite Staters have sufficient access to high-speed internet, regardless of their zip code. I will continue working to bridge the internet gap that exists in rural communities and ensure that every American has access to the technology and services they need as we build back from this pandemic.”
“World-class high-speed internet service should be accessible and affordable to all Americans no matter where they live, yet large parts of rural America lack the access they need,” said Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C). “That is why I created the Rural Broadband Task Force to promote high-speed internet accessibility, affordability, and adoption for everyone in this country. Reps. Bustos, Kahele, Leger Fernandez, and Torres have each demonstrated a commitment to our goal of ensuring underserved communities are never left behind again and I am pleased to welcome them to our task force.”
During the 117th Congress, the House Rural Broadband Task Force will continue its efforts to permanently close the digital divide through legislative initiatives, including the reintroduction of the Accessible, Affordable Internet For All Act, as well as by engaging in meaningful partnerships with communities and stakeholders.
In the 116th Congress, the House Rural Broadband Task Force introduced H.R. 7302, the Accessible, Affordable Internet For All Act, which passed the House of Representatives last summer as a part of H.R. 2, the Moving Forward Act. Certain proposals included in the Task Force’s bill were incorporated into the enacted Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, which was signed into law in December. The enacted provisions included the establishment of a new emergency broadband benefit, which will provide a $50 monthly discount to help millions of students, families, and unemployed workers afford the internet service they need during the pandemic.
Members of the House Rural Broadband Task Force include Reps. Clyburn, Cindy Axne (D-Iowa), Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), G. K. Butterfield (D-N.C.), Angie Craig (D-Minn.), Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.), Jared Golden (D-Maine), Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Ron Kind (D-Wis.), Ann Kirkpatrick (D-Ariz.), Annie Kuster (D-N.H.), Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.), Donald McEachin (D-Va.), Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), Joseph Morelle (D-N.Y.), Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Terri Sewell (D-Ala.), Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), David Trone (D-Md.), Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.), and Peter Welch (D-Vt.)
