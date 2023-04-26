CONWAY — The J.Crew Factory Store at Settlers Green of North Conway held its grand reopening over the weeked for its expansion at a new site in the outlet complex, Suite A20. The store also added Crewcuts for Children.

“Settlers Green is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2023 and J.Crew is an original store,” noted Settlers Green marketing and events director Laura Lemieux. "We’re very excited that the move will create an additional 2,225 square feet of retail space to accommodate their popular CrewCuts kids collection. We are happy to see the addition of CrewCuts as it will add some children’s clothing to our offerings.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.