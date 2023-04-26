CONWAY — The J.Crew Factory Store at Settlers Green of North Conway held its grand reopening over the weeked for its expansion at a new site in the outlet complex, Suite A20. The store also added Crewcuts for Children.
“Settlers Green is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2023 and J.Crew is an original store,” noted Settlers Green marketing and events director Laura Lemieux. "We’re very excited that the move will create an additional 2,225 square feet of retail space to accommodate their popular CrewCuts kids collection. We are happy to see the addition of CrewCuts as it will add some children’s clothing to our offerings.”
Old Navy last month moved from J20 to H20 — a bigger location with an additional 4,000 square feet of retail space.
“Since 1988, North Conway has been a destination to tax-free shop, and it remains our core,” said Lemieux. “That is why we’re so thrilled to have brands like Old Navy, J.Crew and even Under Armour grow with us in this special time.”
Under Armour nearly doubled its square footage when it opened a state-of-the-art concept store in July 2022.
Lemieux said a few more exciting changes are in store for Settlers Green.
"We will be announcing the opening of Merrell next to Old Navy and Swix next to Lindt Chocolate as well as a pop-up clearance store for summer for Columbia," said Lemieux.
Settlers’ Green opened in the fall of 1987. It expanded in 2000, adding more buildings. Settlers Green Streetside, Phase I, was added in 2017, and Phase II is set to open, with the addition of Market Basket, in June.
The new grocery store broke ground in March 2022.
For more information about the 35th anniversary of Settlers Green or the relocation of J.Crew, call (603) 356-7031 or visit settlersgreen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.