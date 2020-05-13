FRYEBURG, Maine — The popular Home Garden Flower Show with Cannabis, which has steadily built attendance the past several years at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds, has been rescheduled for the weekend before Memorial Day — Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 21-23, 2021.
The 2020 show was scheduled to start this Friday, but like all mass gathering events, it was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We’re no different than anyone else putting on events,” said show producer and Conway Daily Sun Associate Publisher Joyce Brothers, “but it still feels no less disappointing.”
Attendance has increased year to year since the Sun took over the show three years ago, with new features that include the cannabis building and live music.
More music was scheduled this year, with two live bands a day, featuring Jon Sarty, The Jason Spooner Band and the Gravel Project.
The show features 125 exhibitors that sell everything from tomato plant seedlings to mattresses. The secret to making the show successful, according to Brothers, is to attract enough people to make the exhibitors happy — and the way to do that is to add fun things like music, food and drink. “It all works together and that makes it rewarding,” she said.
Attendance grew last year to more than 5,000 paid attendees across the three days.
Brothers says weather in mid-May is always a challenge and while she won’t call it a silver lining, because the show this year would have been on the earliest day in the month possible, if a show had to be canceled this would be the one.
“Next year, Memorial Day is on May 31st, which means our show will start on the 21st, six days later than this year,” Brothers said. “Six days can mean a big difference in temperatures this time of year. We are looking ahead to nothing but blue skies in 2021.”
Businesses interested in participating in the show are encouraged to take advantage of an early signup special by emailing joyce@conwaydailysun.com.
