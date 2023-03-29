CONWAY — In recently filed paperwork, HEB Engineers is seeking to convince the town that turning a defunct grocery store into a casino constitutes only a “small undertaking” that does not require planning board site plan review.
The former Shurfine Plaza’s deed lists the owner as Dick Anagnost, who is named as manager of A.W. Rose Realty, LLC of 1662 Elm St. in Manchester. The deed lists his company as Conway Poker Room and Casino LLC, a New Hampshire limited liability company, also of 1662 Elm St. in Manchester.
On Jan. 9, a permit signed by Conway Building Inspector Dave Pandora and approved by Town Planner Jamel Torres was issued to A.W. Rose to “renovate the former grocery store and adjoining suite into (a) sports pub with charitable gaming.”
A similar permit was approved by former town planner Tom Irving in 2021, but it expired.
A few weeks later, Conway Planning Board member Mark Hounsell and local resident Becky Mulkern said they believed the permit was granted in error. Mulkern, who lives on East Side Road behind the plaza located at 234 White Mountain Highway, appealed the permit to the ZBA with help from Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services.
The planning board is to take up the matter April 13. In advance of that meeting, HEB Engineers of North Conway filed paperwork to make the case that the casino renovation, which they worked on, doesn’t need site plan review.
“Given the public concerns about this change of use, and direction from the Town Planning Department, it is our request that the Planning Board utilize §110-4.A.5, and determine if the proposed changes are ‘insignificant relative to the existing development,’ thus making the proposed change exempt from the requirements of the site plan review process,” said staff engineer Joshua McAllister.
“If this insignificance request could please be added to the next possible planning board meeting for consideration, it would be greatly appreciated,” McAllister added.
The project involves remodeling a former grocery store to an 11,700 square foot restaurant/gaming center. The building, which has eight tenants including a state liquor store outlet, a medical cannabis dispensary and a paint store, totals 48,300 square feet.
No tenants would displaced, according to Anagnost spokeswoman Tiffany Eddy.
McAllister said the renovation project would involve removing the septic system and connecting to municipal sewer, and increasing the percentage of green space from 5 percent to 10.7 percent.
He said according to site plan review regulations, the review may not be necessary if proposed changes do not increase the intensity of use on the site beyond the service capacity of on-site infrastructure.
Two major considerations are traffic and parking.
HEB provided the planning board with a traffic impact study based on data from the 10,200-square-foot Wonder Casino in Keene, which Anagnost also owns, that was conducted on Friday Jan. 13 and 14, when Keene State College was out of session.
The Wonder Casino is open daily from noon-1 a.m.
HEB estimated that at the Conway casino, during Friday and Saturday peak hours, vehicle trips would be 53 for Friday and 37 for Saturday evenings. Peak hours they said would be 6-8 p.m. Fridays and 4-8 p.m. Saturdays.
The Conway casino is designed to seat 153 patrons.
HEB also offered a traffic analysis using the Institute of Transportation Engineers Trip Generation Manual for casinos/restaurants.
According to HEB Senior Transportation Engineer Jordan Pike, these numbers would be “less reliable” than the ones HEB calculated because there are no national trip generations studies on casinos as small as the Conway Casino.
The ITE method shows a total of 137 trips on Friday at peak and 136 at peak on Saturdays.
Meanwhile, a supermarket, it said, would generate 155 trips at peak hour on Friday and 187 at peak on Saturday night.
As for parking, HEB says that the businesses at the site required 233 spaces, only 120 were supplied, leaving a “parking deficit” of 113 spaces but that there were “no known parking issues.”
“With the proposed use, and proposes site improvements, the parking demand was calculated to be 235 spaces, and the proposed parking supply is 175 spaces, leaving a deficit of 60 spaces,” said HEB. “This is a net 45 percent increase in parking, reducing the previous parking demand deficit by 53 spaces.”
