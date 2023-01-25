GORHAM — A workshop will be held Monday at the Medallion Theater in Gorham to help businesses, town officials and the public prepare for a total solar eclipse that will darken the skies in New Hampshire in the spring of 2024.
For 3 minutes and 15 seconds on April 8, 2024, skies will dim, temperatures will drop, and the country will pause to watch as the Moon passes over the light of the Sun, completely blocking its light.
This rare event is seen by business and tourism leaders as a massive opportunity for New Hampshire’s tourism industry.
Northern New Hampshire will be in the eclipse’s Path of Totality, which will offer viewers the most dramatic view of the eclipse.
An influx of visitors is expected to travel to the state in the hopes of getting this once-in-a-lifetime view of the sky.
The last time New Hampshire was in the direct path of a Solar Eclipse was in 1959, and the next won’t be until 2079.
The Coos Economic Development Corporation and Androscoggin Valley Chamber of commerce will be hosting the workshop, which will be presented by astronomer Doug Arion.
Arion will discuss the eclipse as well as what the State’s Division of Tourism and Travel will be providing businesses for support and what communities need to start thinking about now for planning and booking.
Arion is the executive director of Mountains of Stars (mountainsofstars.org), which offers astronomy-based lectures and presentations, hands-on activities, daytime and nighttime telescope observing, planetarium programs, workshops, and demonstrations to help people better understand humankind’s place on Earth and our connection with the environment.
Arion’s programs have been presented at the Appalachian Mountain Club, the Omni Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods, and at libraries, schools, parks, and other locations throughout northern New England.
