CONCORD — The Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR) last Thursday launched the COVID-19 Expenses Relief Program to assist New Hampshire for-profit Main Street businesses with COVID-19 related business expenses in 2020 and 2021.
“Thousands of New Hampshire small businesses have been helped through our state programs to address the economic impacts of COVID-19,” said Commissioner Taylor Caswell, executive director of GOFERR. “We realize, however, that as many small businesses have continued to adapt their operations throughout the pandemic many remain in need of financial assistance. The COVID-19 Expenses Relief Program will help small businesses offset a portion of these COVID-19 related costs.”
Eligible businesses can apply for reimbursement of a portion of their eligible expenses until 4 p.m. on Oct. 1, via the GOFERR portal at tinyurl.com/d2r74fsk. Awards will be issued following the application deadline, on a capped, pro-rata basis dependent upon total eligible expenses.
Eligible expenses for reimbursement include but are not limited to the following categories:
•Costs incurred while closed due to COVID-19 (such as prorated rent, mortgage payments, and utilities);
• Costs incurred as a result of reopening after COVID-19 related closure (such as PPE, workforce safety training, and installation of physical safety measures); and
• Increased costs of doing business as a result of COVID-19 (such as HVAC improvements, creation or addition of indoor or outdoor space for social distancing purposes, and increased costs due to supply chain disruptions or increased demand).
More information on the program, including eligibility information, can be found at tinyurl.com/xkdt5t7e.
