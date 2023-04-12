Future of Burgess BioPower biomass plant

Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier testified Tuesday in support of a bill to forgive $50 million in overmarked rates the Burgess BioPower biomass plant has received. In a hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, the company said passage of the bill is needed to avoid bankruptcy.

CONCORD — The future of the Burgess BioPower biomass plant in Berlin is now before the state Senate. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard testimony Tuesday that passage of a bill that would forgive about $50 million in overmarket rates the plant has received is vital for its survival and the economy of the North Country.

Sarah Boone, vice president for public affairs for Burgess BioPower, testified that passage of House Bill 142 bill is necessary for the 75-megawatt plant to avoid bankruptcy. Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier said the biomass plant is Berlin’s largest taxpayer and its bankruptcy would have a devastating effect on the city’s future. By providing a market for low-grade wood, Grenier said the plant is also critical to maintaining the private timberlands that fuel the region’s outdoor recreational economy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.