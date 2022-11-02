New Hampshire’s Lakes and White Mountains regions boast some of the state’s most outstanding scenery and numerous recreational activities making it an attractive location for seasonal home ownership.
With winter on the horizon and snow, ice and freezing temps ahead, it’s time to close up your vacation home. You want to protect your investment. Take steps now to winterize your home to prevent problems. When you return in the spring, you’ll be ready to jump back into all the activities you enjoy.
One of the most critical winterization chores in a northern climate is turning off the water supply and draining the pipes to prevent them from freezing and bursting. If you’re not comfortable doing this yourself, call in a licensed plumber to do the job.
Even with the pipes drained, many professionals advise that your home will fare better during the winter months if you keep the temperature set to at least 55 degrees rather than turning the heat off completely.
You’ll want to prepare your home so that it stays safe, clean and odor free during the winter months. General indoor tasks include:
• Emptying out and cleaning the refrigerator and removing perishable foods from the pantry.
• Cleaning the stove, the dishwasher and the washer and dryer, and leaving the doors ajar on all the appliances.
• Removing ashes from the fireplace or wood stove.
• Emptying trash cans.
• Washing and storing bedding and linens in a covered container.
• Covering the furniture with dust cloths.
• Vacuuming or sweeping all floors.
• Closing and locking all windows.
• Setting out containers of baking soda or charcoal to absorb odors.
• Testing your smoke detectors.
Outdoor maintenance tasks include:
• Cleaning the gutters.
• Shutting off and draining outdoor water faucets.
• Arranging for a final garbage removal.
• Storing patio furniture, hoses and gardening equipment.
• Protecting shrubs from winter damage.
• Removing tree branches that could fall on the house.
• Arranging to have the property shoveled and plowed to help the home to seem occupied and provide access to emergency services if they are needed.
Before you leave, remember to remove any valuables. Take them with you or store off-site. Activate your alarm system and have the Post Office forward your mail. Most importantly, let your police department know your home will be vacant and leave an emergency contact number with them.
“Having a checklist of tasks to complete can help you winterize your home and not overlook any critical steps that will leave your home open to damage,” says Badger Peabody & Smith agent Don Lapointe. “For additional peace of mind engage a friendly neighbor to keep an eye on the property over the winter or hire a property management firm. Your vacation home is one of your most valuable assets and you want to be sure it’s well taken care of until you head north next spring.”
Eileen Alexander is a New Hampshire native with a yen for old homes with character, colorful flower gardens and expansive mountain views.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.