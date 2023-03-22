JACKSON — Just in time for the spring season, the historic Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club in Jackson has completed an extensive renovation of the Carriage House, the property’s standalone event space.
The 3,330-square-foot Carriage House has been a popular option for generations of memorable weddings, anniversary celebrations, corporate retreats, elegant dinners and other social occasions.
Originally built in 1920, the Carriage House is prized for its natural light, large, semi-covered private deck and other amenities, comfortably and expertly accommodating 125 people indoors and 250 guests when combined with the tented patio.
The Carriage House is part of the $2 million renovation plan for the resort which will include a new pool, pool pavilion, parking lot and wedding pavilion.
“Bringing this new vision to life at the Carriage House has been a labor of love, but I have no doubt our guests will agree it was well worth the effort,” said Joel Bourassa, general manager of Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club.
“The renovation has enhanced the Carriage House’s natural charm and versatility, bringing new life into one of the area’s most cherished event venues. We look forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy the enhancements firsthand this spring,” he said.
The renovation included several updates to the Carriage House ballroom, including a new roof, updated interiors, additional windows to better showcase the stunning mountains views and new doors. Ensuring the comfort of guests all year long, other improvements include new modern light fixtures, a new heating system and onsite restrooms.
The venue also added a commercial kitchen and a large outdoor covered porch with a 3,000-square-foot stone patio featuring a gas fire pit and sweeping views of the White Mountains.
While perfect for weddings, the newly renovated Carriage House is also a popular option for corporate events. Meeting planners and attendees will appreciate the new fiber optic Wi-Fi coverage and peaceful setting ideal for group learning, brainstorming and creativity. Making the most of the property’s mountain location, groups can take an innovative and entertaining approach to teambuilding through hiking, golfing, fishing and more.
Beyond the Carriage House, Eagle Mountain’s meeting spaces include the Eagle Landing Tavern dining room (1,890 square feet); the Courtyard Room (187 square feet); the Carter Notch Room (970 square feet); and the Eagle Mountain Room (745 square feet).
Surrounded by the 800,000-acre White Mountain National Forest, the 19th-century Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club has been a popular haven of blissful mountain living since 1879.
A Historic Hotel of America, the resort is one of the area’s few remaining Grand Hotels, with easy access to the nearby attractions, shops and restaurants of Jackson, New Hampshire and the entire scenic Mount Washington Valley
The timeless hotel continues to welcome generations of guests with its captivating garden, mountain and river view accommodations, nine-hole golf course, and award-winning Eagle Landing Tavern, all in an idyllic mountain setting. For more information on Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club, visit EagleMT.com and for Carriage House information, call Jennifer Webster at (603) 383-6911, Ext. 6513 or email jwebster@mainsailhotels.com.
