CONWAY — Conway selectmen voted 5-0 Tuesday to allow eating establishments to again offer outdoor dining, starting Saturday, April 1.
Outdoor dining in town began as an emergency response to COVID-19 in the summer of 2020, and the board has extended it each summer since then.
Now, board members have expressed interest in making it a permanent part of Conway’s restaurant culture and landscape.
Conway Town Manager John Eastman and Parks and Rec Director Mike Lane brought the subject up to selectmen.
“We’ve had discussions of this multiple years, and we’ve started receiving calls people asking if the town of Conway is going to do it again this year,” said Lane.
Under the program, applicants may apply for an outdoor dining permit online through the Rec Department’s site (conwaynh.myrec.com) and submit a map of their outdoor dining plans, after which staff reviews it and sends it to the town manager for approval.
Selectman Steve Porter wasted no time making a motion to get it approved.
“I’d like to turn around and make a motion that we continue with what we’ve done the past several years and allow the outdoor dining to go on because it’s wonderful for this valley,” said Porter.
John Colbath seconded the motion and asked if there were any problems with outdoor dining in previous years, and Lane said there were not.
Then selectmen discussed the timeline. First Porter said Memorial Day to December 31 but Colbath suggested it start April 1 instead.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau asked about the process to make outdoor dining a “permanent fixture.”
Porter, who is the selectmen’s representative to the planning board, said the time to address outdoor dining and other zoning changes is after the town approves an updated master plan.
Porter said he would discuss outdoor dining with Town Planning Director Jamel Torres about bringing it up at a planning board meeting.
Colbath said he would like the master plan to be reviewed first, but Porter said if changing the regulations to allow outdoor dining is a simple change, then perhaps it doesn’t have to wait for the master plan to be completed.
Selectman Mary Seavey said she thinks outdoor dining is a “wonderful addition to our valley.”
Selectmen also briefly discussed opening Whitaker Woods bathrooms again this year as they did last summer and fall. That discussion was postponed until their April 18 meeting.
Last summer, the restrooms were used about 3,016 times from July 20-Columbus Day.
