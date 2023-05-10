North Woods Mobile Home Park sign

The North Woods Mobile Home Park is located off East Milan Road in Berlin, along Arlington and Clarendon streets and other roads within the park.

BERLIN — A city zoning ordinance change will now give more individual home ownership options to prospective house hunters in Berlin, as an amendment passed by city councilors will allow manufactured homes to be sited outside of mobile home parks and on any lot that allows a single-family dwelling.

Further, the ordinance update, approved April 17, requires all manufactured homes sited in the city of Berlin to comply with current federal Housing and Urban Development manufactured home construction and safety standards and “shall be affixed to a permanent foundation or slab in accordance with New Hampshire installation standards.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.