BERLIN — A city zoning ordinance change will now give more individual home ownership options to prospective house hunters in Berlin, as an amendment passed by city councilors will allow manufactured homes to be sited outside of mobile home parks and on any lot that allows a single-family dwelling.
Further, the ordinance update, approved April 17, requires all manufactured homes sited in the city of Berlin to comply with current federal Housing and Urban Development manufactured home construction and safety standards and “shall be affixed to a permanent foundation or slab in accordance with New Hampshire installation standards.”
The zoning amendment signals a matter of housing equity, as the city’s director of strategic initiatives, Pamela Laflamme, explained in an earlier memo to the Berlin City Council and Mayor Paul Grenier.
Requests to place manufactured homes outside the manufactured home park at North Woods Mobile Home Park or the manufactured housing subdivision at Riverside Heights had been received.
Berlin Planning Board members, the memo pointed out, took some convincing over a several-month period.
Before the city council’s passage of the ordinance on April 17, the planning board discussed the manufactured housing ordinance.
“It just feels more fair to give other people options,” Laflamme told planning board members at its April 4 meeting.
Member Dan Whittet said he liked the historic architecture of some homes in Berlin, citing Victorian styles.
“I’m not taking a position for or against” manufactured housing, he said.
The board’s discussion revealed some stereotypes in the public sphere that exist about manufactured housing: that the home looks like a camper on wheels, being towed behind a car or truck, and that the home won’t be maintained or kept up and may be a blight to the neighborhood.
Planning board alternate Jeffrey Quackenbush said living in or owning a manufactured home would allow people to get some housing equity. Still, he said, it can “bring down the equity of the community over time.”
Lucie Remillard, who is both a city councilor and an ex-officio member of the planning board, disagreed. Older homes cost a lot of money to maintain and repair. They are not always energy efficient. For a person or couple who want to own a home and live independently rather than rent, a manufactured home could be the solution.
Others, however, see the ordinance change as an opportunity for home ownership at a far more affordable price, especially from renters or former Berlin residents who want to own a property in the city in which they grew up. And, the chance to live in a single-family home that looks like a small Cape or small ranch-style and is right for an existing homeowner looking to downsize to a smaller, energy-efficient, low-maintenance house.
“I see both sides of it. I agree the architecture is beautiful,” said alternate Lori Korzen, adding that “she would love for her sons to be able to buy up here.”
Member Larry Laflamme encouraged planning board participants to visit the North Woods Mobile Home Park Co-Op Inc. to see the single-family homes.
“It will change your mind about the manufactured homes,” Laflamme said to Quackenbush.
Meanwhile, before the April 17 city council meeting ended and after the ordinance had passed, City Councilor Peter Morency offered a final thought to the night’s meeting.
“I really think we’re ahead of the curve on this,” said Morency. “It allows a more affordable option.” And, he said, it could address the need for workforce housing.
