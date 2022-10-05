The Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce donated $15,000 to help maintain the valley's ATV trails. From left: Christian Corriveau, vice president of the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce; Clinton Savage, district supervisor for the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails; Paula Kinney, executive director Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce; Skid Baillargeon, vice president of the Presidential OHRV Club; Preston Baillargeon, trail master for the Presidential OHRV Club' and Roger Pelletier, president of the Presidential OHRV Club. (COURTESY PHOTO).
ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Realizing the great success of the 2022 Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree depends on volunteers, the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce has donated $15,000 to two groups that help maintain the local ATV trail system.
The chamber said the significant effort of many volunteers allows the jamboree and other chamber events to happen.
“These individuals are our unsung heroes as they work tirelessly to ensure the event is safe, comfortable, and enjoyable,” the chamber said in a press release.
Chamber Executive Director Paula Kinney said the chamber decided this year to focus on the maintenance of the ATV trails and to split a $15,000 donation between the N.H. Trails Bureau and the Presidential OHRV Club. The Trails Bureau received $9,000 to spend on trails specifically within Jericho Mountain State Park. The Presidential OHRV Club received $6,000 to work on trails in Gorham.
Kinney said the chamber hosts various events like the Jamboree to attract tourists to the area who stay in local hotels, eat at local restaurants, and shop in local retail establishments, leaving behind thousands of dollars to fuel the local economy. Many return often to ride the trails and end up purchasing homes here and rehabilitating them.
N.H. Trails Bureau Supervisor Clinton Savage said the park saw over 10,000 visitors last summer as people looked for outdoor activities, with COVID-19 shutting down events since spring of 2020, including the annual festival. Savage said he thought riding might be down a little bit this year as other activities are opening and the cost of gas and lodging are up. But overall, Savage said it has been a good riding season.
The state of New Hampshire does not charge a user fee to OHRV riders. OHRV riders are required to pay a registration fee if they ride off their own property on approved trails. The majority of the registration fees collected goes to the Bureau of Trails and is distributed back to the clubs for trail maintenance.
Savage said there are approximately 80 miles of trails in the park that have to be maintained.
“There is always something to be done. I’m glad they are giving back to us. It’s very appreciated,” said Savage.
The master plan for Jericho park calls for a total of 136 miles of trail but Savage said at this point there are no plans to build more miles of trail. He said they want to concentrate on what they have. The state is slated to spend over $1.4 in federal funding developing a new camping area near the beach with cabins and RV sites. Some of the money is targeted to tie the RV dump station to the existing leach field.
Kinney said the donation to the Presidential OHRV club is to keep the Gorham OHRY trails in shape since many riders stay in Gorham and use the town’s trails to get to Jericho park.
“Sharing our success by investing in our trail system is just smart economic development and assures a positive experience for our visitors and supports our member businesses that benefit from ATV tourism,” said the chamber.
The next planned event is RiverFire, which takes place on Oct. 15. One of the region’s signature events, it features hayrides, a 5K race, a cornhole tournament, a zombie poker run, food vendors, beer tent, the fires on the boom piers in the river, and carved pumpkins on the bridge.
