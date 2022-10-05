Chamber donates $15,000

The Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce donated $15,000 to help maintain the valley's ATV trails. From left: Christian Corriveau, vice president of the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce; Clinton Savage, district supervisor for the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails; Paula Kinney, executive director Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce; Skid Baillargeon, vice president of the Presidential OHRV Club; Preston Baillargeon, trail master for the Presidential OHRV Club' and Roger Pelletier, president of the Presidential OHRV Club. (COURTESY PHOTO).

ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Realizing the great success of the 2022 Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree depends on volunteers, the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce has donated $15,000 to two groups that help maintain the local ATV trail system.

The chamber said the significant effort of many volunteers allows the jamboree and other chamber events to happen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.